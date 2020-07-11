Indian Railways announces major changes in special trains' schedule; here's all you need to know

The Indian Railways has announced major changes in some of its special trains from the eastern zone w.e.f Saturday. The eastern Railway said a few trains will run according to schedule on Saturday from New Delhi. The trains will then run as per the revised schedule.

According to an official order of the Railways, all special trains including 15 pairs on the Rajdhani routes since May 12 and 100 pairs operating since June 1 will, however, continue. The Eastern Railway declared a reduction in frequency of train numbers 02303/ 02304 Howrah-New Delhi-Howrah special (via Patna) and 02381/02382 Howrah-New Delhi-Howrah special (via Dhanbad).

Revised schedule of special trains

Train no 02303- Howrah Special (via Patna) from Howrah will run only on Saturdays effective from July 11,2020

Train no 02304- New Delhi-Howrah Special (via Patna) will run only on Sundays effective from July 12,2020

Train no 02381- Howrah-New Delhi Special (via Dhanbad) will run only on Thursdays effective from July 16,2020

Train no 02382- New Delhi- Howrah Special (via Dhanbad) will run only on Fridays effective from July 17,2020

The Railways Ministry had said in June that all regular trains, express and passenger services shall stand cancelled till August 12 in the wake of the meteoric rise in the number of coronavirus cases across the country. Railways has also cancelled all the tickets that were booked for regular trains between July 1 to August 12. The passengers will receive full refund for the same.

Also read: Budget airlines-Indian Railways double whammy threatens private trains' profits