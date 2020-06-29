Indian Railways to initiate Tatkal ticket booking for special trains from today

Indian Railways has announced that it will allow passengers to book tickets under 'Tatkal' quota from today, June 29 for the 230 special trains it is currently operating. Passengers can book tickets on these special trains which will start their journeys from tomorrow.

Shivaji M Sutar, a senior railway official of the Central Railways zone, had made the announcement on Twitter, he wrote, "Tatkal Booking will commence from 29/06/2020 in all Special Trains (starting with 0 numbers) for journey commencing from 30/06/2020 onwards."

Important ð Tatkal Booking will commence from 29/06/2020 in all Special Trains (starting with 0 numbers) for journey commencing from 30/06/2020 onwards.@Central_Railway - Shivaji M Sutar (@ShivajiIRTS) June 28, 2020

Passenger wishing to book tatkal tickets for these trains will have to do so after 10 am on the day before the journey for AC class and after 11 am for sleeper class. The tickets can be booked via the IRCTC website as well as their mobile app. Tatkal tickets, as usual, would be costlier compared to the normal tickets.

Indian Railways is currently operating 230 special trains across the country and these would be the only trains operating after July 1 as in an earlier announcement the Indian Railways had cancelled all regular trains scheduled between July 1 and August 12.

Indian Railways in an earlier announcement had extended advance reservation period to 120 days from 30 days, giving passengers more time to plan journeys. A Railway Ministry spokesperson had said that the reservation rules for the 30 Special Rajdhani and 200 Special mail and express trains had been modified as it has been decided to increase the advance reservation period from 30 days to 120 days.

