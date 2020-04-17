Infographic: How coronavirus has hurt Indian economy

India is facing an unprecedented economic crisis due to coronavirus outbreak. Most credit rating agencies have drastically cut India's FY21 GDP forecast from their earlier projections. India's forex reserves are drying, the rupee has taken a hit, and exports are refusing to pick up pace amid closed borders. The country remains virtually shut since March 25 and businesses face an uncertain future. In this BusinessToday.In infographic, we try to explain how coronavirus has worsened India's financial position to an all-new low.

