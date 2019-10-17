INX Media case: P Chidambaram to remain in jail for 14 more days; ED gets custody

A special court on Thursday extended judicial custody of former finance minister P Chidambaram in the INX Media case. Enforcement Directorate (ED) had sought 14 days of judicial custody of the former FM. ED had arrested him after interrogation in Tihar jail on Wednesday where he has been lodged since September 5.

Shortly after his arrest, the ED filed a plea before Special judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar seeking a 14-day custodial interrogation of the 74-year-old Congress leader. The court while issuing a production warrant against Chidambaram in the ED case said it would take up the remand plea on Thursday when his judicial custody expires in the corruption case filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation(CBI). Chidambaram has been in the CBI judicial custody since August 21.

The agency had filed a case against him in May 2017, following which the ED filed a money-laundering case against him.