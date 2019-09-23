INX Media case: Manmohan Singh, Sonia Gandhi visit P Chidambaram at Tihar jail

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and Congress president Sonia Gandhi visited former Finance Minister and Congress leader P Chidambaram at Tihar jail on Monday. Chidambaram has been lodged there in connection with the INX Media case.

The two Congress leaders were accompanied by Karti Chidambaram, the former Finance minister's son who is also a Lok Sabha MP.

Last week Congress leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad and Ahmed Patel had also met Chidambaram.

Delhi: Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi and Former PM Dr Manmohan Singh arrive at Tihar Jail to meet P Chidambaram. pic.twitter.com/ouX4FXniNS - ANI (@ANI) September 23, 2019

Chidambaram was arrested by the CBI on August 21 in connection with money laundering. He was named by INX co-founders Peter and Indrani Mukerjea, who are in prison in connection with the murder of Indrani's daughter Sheena Bora.

Congress has maintained its stance that the former FM's arrest is a witch hunt by the central government. A bail application has been filed by Chidambaram's lawyers before the Delhi High Court. He was sent to prison by the Rouse Avenue Court.

P Chidambaram also spent his birthday in the jail. Karti Chidambaram had written a letter to his father on his birthday. "But I have faith that you too will come out guns blazing against this elaborately staged political drama and for now, we all await that hard-fought glory of truth," Karti said at the end of the letter.

The CBI opposed the bail plea on the grounds that it will be against the zero-tolerance policy on corruption. The matter is scheduled to be heard on Monday.

The Congress leader is being investigated by both CBI and Enforcement Directorate (ED).

