INX Media case: 'No 56 can stop you,' says Karti on P Chidambaram's birthday

Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram who is locked up in Tihar jail in connection with the INX Media case turns 74 years today. On his birthday, his son Karti Chidambaram wrote a letter to the Congress leader and said that he missed him. In his letter, Karti took a jibe at the ruling BJP government and gave a lowdown of everything that Chidambaram missed including Chandrayaan 2, Piyush Goyal's 'gravity was discovered by Einstein' comment, Modi government's 100 days as well as Kashmir.

"You are turning 74 today and no 56 can stop you," he said taking a jibe at PM Modi. He added that in today's day and age, turning 74 is nothing compared to turning 100 days old - another jibe at PM Modi and the celebration of the government on completing 100 days in power. Karti said that there's a lot that needs to be said about the independence of the fourth pillar of democracy but first would like to bring Chidambaram up to speed on everything that's been happening.

He mentioned the Chandrayaan 2 mission and added, "You would have been so excited to watch the live stream. We were fortunate enough to be watching the event live with a great sense of pride and there was much drama."

Talking about Modi government's 100 days in power as well as the latest GDP figures, Karti said, "Celebrating how wonderfully the GDP is at a 6-year low of 5 per cent as you defiantly pointed out; what an achievement that auto sales have fallen for the 10th month in a row; and of course patting themselves on the back for the Sensex crashing to its biggest fall in 2019 earlier this week," he said.

Karti also spoke about Kashmir and said that instead of people the government has given freedom to the J&K's apples. "Only you will understand the true plight of the Kashmiris. Because both of you have been locked down unfairly," he said.

He also spoke about British Parliament being suspended till October 14, the Hong Kong protests and Rafael Nadal winning the US Open.

"But I have faith that you too will come out guns blazing against this elaborately staged political drama and for now, we all await that hard-fought glory of truth," Karti said at the end of the letter.

The next hearing in P Chidambaram's case is scheduled on September 19 in Rouse Avenue Court and on September 23 at Delhi High Court. P Chidambaram's counsel will fight to get him bail on September 23. However, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is likely to arrest him soon in connection with the INX Media case as his anticipatory bail application was rejected by Supreme Court.

