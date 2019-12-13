'Is this his message to country': BJP on Rahul Gandhi's 'Rape in India' remark

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday launched a scathing attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the Lok Sabha for his "rape in India" remarks. The Lok Sabha was adjourned as there was a commotion in the House after BJP members raised slogans seeking apology from Gandhi.

The issue was raised in the Lok Sabha as soon as Speaker Om Birla asked members to pay tributes to the 2001 Parliament attack martyrs. Among those who spoke against Gandhi's remarks, the sharpest comments came from Union minister Smriti Irani. "For the first time in the history of India that Gandhi family's son is saying come and rape women in India. Is this Rahul Gandhi's message to the people of the country? He should be punished," she said in the Lower House.

BJP MP Locket Chatterjee also said that Gandhi insulted women by making remarks that 'Make in India' had become "rape in India".

Several BJP members asked Gandhi to apologise for his remarks as it denigrated women of the country. After many BJP members stood in the aisle, raising slogans, the House was adjourned around 1130 am for half-an-hour.

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi has said he won't apologise over his 'Rape in India' remarks. He also said the Modi government was doing this to divert attention from protests across northeast over the Citizenship Amendment Bill.

Speaking on recent incidents of rape and brutal murders in India, Gandhi in a public rally on Thursday said: "Narendra Modi had said 'Make in India' but nowadays wherever you look, it is 'Rape in India'. In Uttar Pradesh Narendra Modi's MLA raped a woman, then she met with an accident but Narendra Modi did not utter a word."

(With agencies input)

