Jharkhand Assembly Result 2019: 293 crorepati candidates contested polls on 81 seats

The final results for the 81 Assembly Constituencies in Jharkhand will be announced today. The five-phase polling in the state commenced on November 30 and ended on December 20. Of total 1,216 candidates contesting the Assembly polls, a total of 293 (around 24 per cent) are crorepatis. As per Association for Democratic Reforms, 5 per cent of the total candidates (65) own assets worth Rs 5 crore or over, while 8 per cent (102) have properties worth Rs 2-5 crore. Over 25 per cent candidates own assets worth Rs 50 lakh-Rs 2 crore, while 33 per cent have assets in the range of Rs 10 lakh and Rs 50 lakh. Around 29 per cent of the candidates have properties worth less than Rs 10 lakh.

In terms of party-wise crorepati candidates, 50 are from BJP; 33 from JVM(P); 31 from JMM; 26 from AJSU; 17 from INC; and 40 from Independents.

The counting of votes for the Assembly elections in Jharkhand will begin at 8 AM. As per the India Today-Axis My India exit poll, the Congress-JMM alliance is likely to form the next government in the state. If this poll prediction turns true, it'll be another major defeat for Narendra Modi-led party after the recent blow in Maharashtra. Though the BJP, which was in power in Maharashtra and Haryana, emerged as the single largest party in both states, its numbers fell short of expectations even though the opposition was written off by the media and most pundits.

This time in Jharkhand, an alliance of opposition parties, mainly the Congress and the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, is making a determined bid to oust the government headed by Chief Minister Raghubar Das. The saffron party has asserted that it has provided a stable, clean and development-oriented government in Jharkhand, with the opposition claiming that the state's progress has stalled under its rule. Das is the first state chief minister to have completed the full term of five years in the state, long plagued by fractured mandate and unstable governments.

