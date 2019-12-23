Jharkhand Election Results 2019 Live Updates: JMM-Cong-RJD ahead of magic mark; BJP reduced to 27 seats

The final counting of results for the Jharkhand Assembly election 2019 began at 8 am today. Congress-JMM's chief ministerial candidate Hemant Soren has secured a lead from Dumka but he is trailing from Barhet Assembly constituency. Jharkhand CM and BJP's candidate from Jamshedpur (East), Raghubar Das, leading by 342 votes, independent candidate Saryu Rai trailing. According to the India Today-Axis My India exit poll, the Congress-JMM alliance is expected to win this assembly election and form the government in the state. For counting of votes, the Election Commission of India has developed an integrated ICT counting application, which will display the results on the website results.eci.gov.in and voter helpline mobile app.

Catch all the latest updates on the Jharkhand Assembly election 2019 on BusinessToday.In Live blog

11.15 AM: Latest Jharkhand Assembly Election Trends: Jharkhand Mukti Morcha leading on 24 seats; Congress on 12 seats; BJP on 29 seats; and RJD and JVM (P) 5 each.

11.06 AM: Congress-JMM-RJD inches closer to victory, suggest early trends

BJP leading on 27 seats, JMM on 25 , Congress on 13, RJD on 5, JVM (P) on 4, AJSU 3, BSP 2 and CPI (ML) on 1 seat.

11.01 AM: AJSU party's Sudesh Mahto trailing in Silli seat, JMM's Seema Devi leading by 284 votes; Babulal Marandi ahead from Dhanwar by 2,841 votes.

10.56 AM: JVM (P) leader Babulal Marandi says: 'The results are not as per our expectation'

JVM(P)'s candidate from Dhanwar, Babulal Marandi: The results are not as per our expectation. We will have to accept people's mandate. We will play the role which people's mandate has given us. Let the results come, then we will sit and discuss what to do. #JharkhandElection2019pic.twitter.com/707uBjWPH2 â ANI (@ANI) December 23, 2019

10.43 AM: BJP leading on 27 seats, Congress-JMM-RJD alliance leading on 43 seats.

10.42 AM: Official Election Commission trends on all the 81 constituencies out: BJP leading on 27 seats, JMM on 25, Congress on 13, RJD on 5, JVM (P) on 4, AJSU 3, BSP 2 & CPI (ML) on 1 seat.

10.36 AM: JMM-Congress-RJD alliance crosses magical mark: As per the latest election trends, the JMM-Congress-RJD alliance has crossed the magical majority mark in terms of leads on 41 seats, while the BJP is leading on 29 seats. AJSU and JVM are leading on five and four seats, respectively.

10.31 AM: Godda Assembly Poll Result Update: RJD's Sanjay Prasad Yadav has taken an early lead over Amit Kumar Mandal of the BJP. Yadav is leading by 3,315 votes.

10.29 AM: Potka Assembly Poll: BJP's Menka Sardar has secured a lead over Sanjib Sardar of JMM by more than 5,144 votes, suggest early trends.

10.24 AM: Latest EC trends for 78 seats: The BJP is leading on 29 seats, JMM on 23, Congress on 11, RJD on 5, JVM (P) on 4, AJSU and BSP on 2 each & CPI (ML) on 1 seat.

Official Election Commission trends for 78 seats: BJP leading on 29 seats, JMM on 23, Congress on 11, RJD on 5, JVM (P) on 4, AJSU and BSP on 2 each & CPI (ML) on 1 seat. #JharkhandAssemblyPollspic.twitter.com/X1CeceNniV â ANI (@ANI) December 23, 2019

10.22 AM: JMM-Cong crosses magic mark: JMM-Cong alliance has crossed the magic figure by taking a lead on 41 seats, while the BJP is leading on 30 seats.

10.19 AM: Dhanwar Assembly polls: Former Jharkhand CM Babulal Marandi of JVM (P) has taken an early lead from Dhanwar seat.

10.13 AM: Gomia Assembly Constituency: AJSU candidate Lambodar Mahto takes a lead of around 2,217 votes over Babita Devi of JMM.

10.06 AM: Barhait assembly seat: JMM's Hemant Soren leading from Barhait assembly constituency by 664 votes, BJP's Simon Malto trailing.

JMM's Hemant Soren leading from Barhait assembly constituency by 664 votes, BJP's Simon Malto trailing. #JharkhandElection2019 (file pic) pic.twitter.com/FeZCRMOWBz â ANI (@ANI) December 23, 2019

10.04 AM: Official Election Commission trends: BJP leads on 19 seats, Congress on 8, JMM on 18, RJD on 4, AJSU and BSP on 2 seats each, CPI (ML) on 1 & JVM (P) on 1 seat.

Official Election Commission trends for 56 seats: BJP leading on 19 seats, Congress on 8, JMM on 18, RJD on 4, AJSU and BSP on 2 seats each, CPI (ML) on 1 & JVM (P) on 1 seat. #JharkhandAssemblyPollspic.twitter.com/f98mdqBmEM â ANI (@ANI) December 23, 2019

9.55 AM: Bokaro Election Result: Chief Minister Raghubar Das is leading from the Jamshedpur East after trailing during initial counting of votes. The Jharkhand CM is leading by 342 votes, independent candidate Saryu Rai trailing.

9.52 AM: Official Election Commission Trends: BJP leading on 13 seats, Congress on 7, RJD on 3, JMM on 10, AJSU and BSP on 2 seats each.

9.45 AM: Barhet, Dumka Assembly Seats: Congress-JMM's CM candidate Hemant Soren secures a lead from Dumka but he is trailing from Barhet Assembly constituency.

9.39 AM: Latest trends: The BJP is leading on 8 seats, Congress on 6, RJD on 3, JMM on 4 and AJSU on 1 seat: ECI

9.33 AM: Official Election Commission trends: The BJP is leading on five seats, the Congress on four, RJD on three, JMM on two and AJSU on one seat.

9.30 AM: Jharkhand Assembly Election Results 2019: The BJP is now leading on three seats, while the Congress, JMM, RJD are ahead on two each and AJSU on 1 seat, suggest Official Election Commission trends.

Official Election Commission trends: BJP leading on 3 seats, Congress, JMM, RJD on two each and AJSU on 1 seat. #JharkhandAssemblyPollspic.twitter.com/3iISiugPcC â ANI (@ANI) December 23, 2019

9.27 AM: BJP approaches AJSU: The BJP has reached out to AJSU Chief Sudesh Mahto and JVM chief Babulal Marandi ahead of the final results, sources tell India Today. The BJP and Congress-JMM alliance are in neck-and-neck contest in Jharkhand.

9.15 AM: Official Election Commission trends: AJSU candidate Lambodar Mahto leading from Gomia seat.

9.13 AM: Latest election trends: BJP back in lead; ahead on 22 seats; Congress-JMM leading on 18 seats.

8.56 AM: What's the ground situation in the capital city of Jharkhand.

Official Election Commission trends: All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) leading on 1 seat. Party's candidate Lambodar Mahto leading from Gomia seat. #JharkhandAssemblyPollspic.twitter.com/eKnBVAPgkR â ANI (@ANI) December 23, 2019

8.54 AM: Early election trends: How key candidates are performing

Raghubar Das (Jamshedpur East), BJP: Leading

Lois Marandi (Dumka), BJP: Trailing

Gourav Vallabh (Jamshedpur East), Congress: Trailing

Babulal Marandi (Dhanwar), JVM: Leading

Hemant Soren (Dumka), JMM: Leading

Hemant Soren (Barhait), JMM: Leading

Sudesh Kumar Mahto (Silli), AJSU: Leading

Saryu Rai (Jamshedpur East), IND: Trailing

8.42 AM: Initial counting trends from the postal ballots show the JMM-Congress has been leading on 34 seats, which is up by 13 seats as compare to the 2014 elections.

8.37 AM: After the postal ballots, votes polled in the Electronic Voting Machines are being counted from 8.30 AM.

8.34 AM: Among the prominent candidates are Chief Minister Raghubar Das from Jamshedpur East, the chief ministerial candidate of the opposition JMM, Congress, RJD alliance Hemant Soren from Dumka and Barhait and former chief minister Babulal Marandi, also the president of Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik), from Dhanwar.

8.28 AM: Latest Jharkhand Assembly Poll Update: The Congress-JMM alliance is leading on 24 seats, BJP on 18. JVM and AJSU are leading on two and four seats, respectively.

8.19 AM: Latest Jharkhand Assembly Poll Update: The JMM-Congress alliance leading on 22 seats, while the BJP is trailing on 15 seats, reports India Today TV.

8.17 AM: Babulal Marandi says no question of joining BJP: "After the way BJP tried to finish me and my party, there is no question of joining hands with them," says JVM-P chief Babulal Marandi, reported The Times of India.

8.05 AM: The counting of votes has started for 81 Assembly seats of the state of Jharkhand.

8.00 AM: Posters saying 'Jharkhand ki pukar hai, gathbandhan ki sarkar hai. Hemant ab ki baar hai' have been put up in Ranchi. Counting of votes for the Jharkhand Assembly Polls begins at 8 AM.

#ResultOnJharkhand | As counting of votes is underway in #Jharkhand, @rohit_manas brings you the ground report from the BJP head office in #Ranchi.#ITVideo

Watch LIVE at https://t.co/4fqxBVUizLpic.twitter.com/vDjtWRYPou â India Today (@IndiaToday) December 23, 2019

7.54 AM: Most exit polls telecast by news channels soon after voting ended for the fifth and final phase of the Jharkhand elections on Friday indicated a hung assembly in the state.

7.47 AM: Will BJP make a comeback? The saffron party in the 2014 elections had won a total of 37 seats in the state and formed the government in alliance with six JVM-P MLAs.

7.42 AM: Latest visuals from a counting centre in Ranchi.

Jharkhand: Poster with 'Jharkhand ki pukar hai gathbandhan ki sarkar hai. Hemant ab ki baar hai' seen in Ranchi. Counting of votes for #JharkhandAssemblyPolls begins at 8 am today. pic.twitter.com/903QC3Q9iC â ANI (@ANI) December 23, 2019

7.35 AM: ECI arrangements for the Jharkhand Assembly Results: The Election Commission of India has developed an integrated ICT counting application which will display the results on the website results.eci.gov.in and Voter Helpline (Android & iOS) Mobile App.

7.27 AM: A total of around 2,08,52,808 voters -- 1.08 crore female, 1.18 crore male, and 40,336 service voters -- will decide the fate of total 1,216 candidates in Jharkhand assembly elections 2019.

7.24 AM: Latest visuals from a counting centre in Dumka.

Jharkhand: Counting of votes for #JharkhandAssemblyPolls to be done today. Visuals from a counting centre in Ranchi. pic.twitter.com/CgQU7edoV1 â ANI (@ANI) December 23, 2019

7.15 AM: Rich candidates in Jharkhand: Of total 1,216 candidates contesting the Assembly polls, a total of 293 (around 24 per cent) are crorepatis. As per Association for Democratic Reforms, 5 per cent of the total candidates (65) own assets worth Rs 5 crore or over, while 8 per cent (102) have properties worth Rs 2-5 crore.

7.00 AM: What Exit Polls Say: As per India Today-Axis My India exit poll, the Congress-JMM alliance may form the next government in the state, leading another blow to the BJP after the recent Maharashtra debacle.

Also read: Jharkhand Assembly results 2019: BJP may suffer yet another setback, suggest exit polls

Also read: Jharkhand Assembly Result 2019: 293 crorepati candidates contested polls on 81 seats