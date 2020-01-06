JNU Violence: Anand Mahindra condemns attacks on students; says culprits

Industrialist Anand Mahindra has condemned the violent attacks in the Jawaharlal University (JNU) campus premises. The business tycoon took to Twitter on Sunday night to criticise the perpetrators of the savage assault on (JNU) students and teachers. Mahindra said that the goons who stormed the JNU campus and went on a rampage must be "hunted down swiftly".

The 64-year old industrialist urged people across the country to speak out against the violence, irrespective of their ideology, politics or faith.

"It doesn't matter what your politics are. It doesn't matter what your ideology is. It doesn't matter what your faith is. If you are an Indian, you cannot tolerate armed, lawless goons. Those who invaded JNU tonight must be traced & hunted down swiftly and given no quarter..." Mahindra posted on Twitter.

Political leaders across party lines and Bollywood actors have also condemned Sunday's mob attack on the JNU campus.

Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, chairperson and managing director of Biocon also took to Twitter to condemn the JNU violence.

"This is unpardonable. Violence cannot be condoned," Shaw tweeted with a clip that showed JNU Students' Union President Aishe Ghosh saying that she was "brutally attacked" by masked goons.

At least 35 people, including Ghosh, were injured in Sunday's violence at the JNU campus. Initial reports suggested the matter pertained to a tussle between left and right-wing students at the university.

The first round of skirmishes happened post noon, which escalated after 5 pm when "outsiders" entered the campus. In some visuals, women with faces covered were also seen carrying sticks. The attackers not only trashed students and faculty members but also destroyed property, including cars and hostel window panes. After police were called in, a flag march was conducted on the campus.

Delhi Police filed an FIR in the case on Monday, saying that the masked miscreants involved in the attack have been identified.

