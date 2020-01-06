Business Today
JNU Violence Live Updates: 28 injured in violence; Amit Shah orders probe

Attackers entered the JNU campus when a meeting was being held by JNU Teachers' Association on the issue of violence on campus and assaulted students and professors

January 6, 2020  | 08:30 IST
Hours after the violence at JNU, the Delhi police have started an investigation to identify those responsible for violence on the campus on Sunday. A group of "outsider" men and women, armed with sticks and rods, attacked students and teachers and damaged property at the university campus on Sunday. At least 28 people, including JNU Students' Union chief Aishe Ghosh, were injured in violence. Initial reports suggest the matter pertains to a tussle between left and right-wing students at the university. The first round of skirmishes happens post noon, which escalated after 5 pm when "outsiders" entered the campus. In some visuals, women with faces covered were also seen carrying sticks. The attackers not only trashed students and faculty members, but also destroyed properties, including cars and hostel window panes. After police were called in, a flag march was conducted on the campus. Delhi Police PRO MS Randhawa also held a meeting with a delegation of students and teachers and assured probe into the incident. Meanwhile, home minister Amit Shah has ordered a probe into the violence at JNU.

Follow BusinessToday.In live blog for all the latest updates on violence at JNU campus

9.25 AM: List of students injured in the JNU clash

  • Sarthak, 31-year-old
  • Kamlesh Mandrijo, 30-year-old
  • Soori krishnan, 23-year-old
  • Gaurav, 24 -year-old
  • Shambhavi, 21-year-old (female)
  • Velentina, 26-year-old
  • Shivam Chaurasia, 27-year-old
  • Manish Jangid,25-year-old
  • Sheshmanee Sahu,22-year-old
  • Aise Ghosh, 23-year-old
  • Ameet Parmeswaran,37-year-old
  • Sucharita, 45-year-old
  • Nikhil Mathew,24-year-old
  • Ayush singh,19-year-old
  • Ashwarya pratap,25-year-old
  • Shokat,28-year-old
  • Ujjwal,22-year-old
  • Deepshikha,19-year-old
  • Sbimit,21-year-old
  • Kamran,22-year-old
  • Mrs Sucharita is the faculty

8.15 AM: Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray says the goons responsible for attack must face action. "Students mustn't face brutal force! Let them be!"

8.00 AM: Students from various colleges in Mumbai held a protest at the Gateway of India on Sunday midnight to condemn the JNU violence. Former JNU students Umar Khalid and Kunal Kamra were part of the group, which also held a candlelight vigil to show solidarity with JNU students. Youngsters, mostly students from different city colleges, assembled on the pavement across Hotel Taj near the Gateway of India to condemn the violence.

7.50 AM: Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to the Delhi Police chief and has ordered a probe into the incident.

