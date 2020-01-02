Ring of tradition! Anand Mahindra reveals Harvard connect that dates back to 1977

Anand Mahindra, Chairman of the Mahindra Group, took to Twitter to share how he welcomed the New Year 2020. He said that he babysat his grandson and that he can't remember a better-spent or a happier New Year's Eve.

"Some asked how I spent my New Year's Eve. Well not with much noise or fireworks.. My wife and I baby sat our grandson while my daughter met her old friends. But I can't remember a better-spent & happier New Year's eve! I guess you mellow with age!" he said. Mahindra shared a picture of him holding his grandson's tiny hand in the post.

A follower spotted the ring that Mahindra was wearing with the Harvard symbol and asked him about it. The user also asked Mahindra about the details of his course at Harvard and the year of the ring. "Along with the cute baby hand, Harvard class ring catches the eye. Did not know about it. Searched and read after I saw your pic. Interesting tradition. Would you like to elaborate on the details of your course and year of the ring you are wearing? Just asking out of curiosity," the user said.

Anand Mahindra who often talks about his days as a student said that he was in the Class of 1977 and that the Harvard class ring was bought by his father and hence it has sentimental value. "Harvard College Class of '77. AB (Some Harvard degrees sound as if they are written backwards! A.B. is an abbreviation of the Latin name for the Bachelor of Arts (B.A.) degree (artium baccalaureus) My late father bought me the class ring so it has sentimental value."

Harvard rings are part of the merchandise that the university offers. Students can customise their rings and buy it from the university. Students can pick the houses they are part of. They can also pick a symbol of their Harvard school, namely Harvard Business School, Harvard Law School, Harvard Extension School, Harvard Graduate School of Education, Harvard Kennedy School, Harvard School of Public Health and Harvard Graduate School of Arts and Sciences.

Students can opt for their preferred material and the size of the ring. The prices of the rings, based on their size and material begin from $355 or more than Rs 25,300 and go up to $1,460 or over Rs 1 lakh. The cheapest of the rings is made of celestrium which is a type of stainless steel, while the most expensive ones are made of 18K gold.

Harvard students can also add text that they would like to engrave on the inside. The university offers interest-free payment plan, limited lifetime warranty with free resizing, cleaning and polishing, ring loss protection plan and free remake if there is a change in the year of degree.

