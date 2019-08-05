Jammu & Kashmir crisis Live Updates: Article 370 to be revoked; J&K, Ladakh to be Union Territories

Home Minister Amit Shah proposed to remove all provisions of contentious Article 370 of the Indian constitution in the Rajya Sabha on Monday amid protests by the Opposition. Article 370 of the India Constitution gives a special status to Jammu and Kashmir. Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a crucial meeting of the high-powered Cabinet Committee on Security at his residence at the 7, Lok Kalyan Marg. The government has also partially suspended mobile and internet services and imposed Section 144 in Jammu and Srinagar given the current situation in the Valley. Section 144 was imposed at 6 AM on Monday and security has been tightened to thwart any untoward incident after the Centre's decision to revoke Article 370. Riot control vehicles have also been kept on standby in some areas where apprehension of law and order disturbances is more, say reports. Besides, schools and colleges have been closed until further notice. Top state leaders including National Conference chief Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti among others have been put under house arrest.

Here are all the latest updates on the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

12.25 PM: BJP MP from Ladakh welcomes govt move

"People in Ladakh wanted that the region be freed from the dominance & discrimination of Kashmir, that is happening today," says BJP MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal.

Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, BJP MP from Ladakh: "People in Ladakh wanted that the region be freed from the dominance & discrimination of Kashmir, that is happening today."

12.23 PM: Satish Chandra Mishra, BSP MP, in Rajya Sabha: "Our party gives complete support. We want that the Bill be passed. Our party is not expressing any opposition to Article 370 Bill & the other Bill."

Satish Chandra Mishra, BSP MP, in Rajya Sabha: "Our party gives complete support. We want that the Bill be passed. Our party is not expressing any opposition to Article 370 Bill & the other Bill."

12.20 PM: Another partition along communal lines, says Mehbooba Mufti. The two PDP MPs were asked to go out of the House after they attempted to tear the constitution.

Mehbooba Mufti: "What did J&K get for acceding to India? Another partition along communal lines? Our special status isn't a gift bestowed upon us. Its a right guaranteed by the same parliament. A contract entered into by J&K leadership & India. Today the very same contract has been violated"

12.16 PM: Home Minister to address the Lok Sabha at 12 noon today.

12.08 AM: There will be no lunch break in the Rajya Sabha today as four bills on Jammu and Kashmir will be discussed, says Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu.

12.06 PM: 3 families looted J&K for years, says Shah

"Under the umbrella of Article 370, three families looted J&K for years. Leader of Opposition (Ghulam Nabi Azad) said Article 370 connected J&K to India, it's not true. Maharaja Hari Singh signed the J&K Instrument of Accession on 27 October, 1947, Article 370 came in 1954," says Amit Shah.

12.03 PM: "Article 370 hatane mein ek second ki bhi deri nahi karni chahiye (There shouldn't be a second's delay in removing Article 370)", says Union Minister Amit Shah.

Home Minister Amit Shah in Rajya Sabha: "Article 370 hatane mein ek second ki bhi deri nahi karni chahiye."

11.58 AM: Amit Shah on UT status to J&K

"Keeping in view the prevailing internal security situation, fuelled by cross border terrorism in the existing state of Jammu and Kashmir, a separate Union Territory for Jammu and Kashmir is being created. The Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir will be with legislature."

11.54 AM: Home Minister Amit Shah's statement on UT status to Ladakh

"The Ladakh Division of the State of Jammu and Kashmir has a large area but is sparsely populated with very difficult terrain. There has been a long pending demand of people of Ladakh, to give it the status of a Union Territory to enable them to realise their aspirations. The Union Territory of Ladakh will be without Legislature."

11.49 AM: The Constitution (Application To Jammu And Kashmir) Order

All the provisions of the Constitution, as amended from time to time, shall apply in relation to the State of Jammu and Kashmir and the exceptions and modifications subject to which they shall so apply shall be as follows:

To article 367, there shall be added the following clause, namely:

(4) For the purposes of this Constitution as it applies in relation to the State of Jammu and Kashmir

(a) References to this Constitution or to the provisions thereof shall be construed as references to the

Constitution or the provisions thereof as applied in relation to the said State;

(b) References to the person for the time being recognized by the President on the recommendation of

the Legislative Assembly of the State as the Sadar-i-Riyasat of Jammu and Kashmir, acting on the advice of

the Council of Ministers of the State for the time being in office, shall be construed as references to the

Governor of Jammu and Kashmir;

(c) References to the Government of the said State shall be construed as including references to the

Governor of Jammu and Kashmir acting on the advice of his Council of Ministers; and

(d) In proviso to clause (3) of article 370 of this Constitution, the expression "Constituent Assembly of the State referred to in clause (2)" shall read "Legislative Assembly of the State"

11.46 AM: The Constitution (Application To Jammu And Kashmir) Order, 2019, says: "The It shall come into force at once, and shall thereupon supersede the Constitution (Application to Jammu and Kashmir) Order, 1954 as amended from time to time."

Constitution(application to Jammu and Kashmir) Order 2019

11.42 AM: Today marks the darkest day in Indian democracy, says PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti

"Decision of J&K leadership to reject 2 nation theory in 1947 & align with India has backfired. Unilateral decision of GOI to scrap Article 370 is illegal & unconstitutional which will make India an occupational force in J&K," she adds.

Mehbooba Mufti: "It will have catastrophic consequences for the subcontinent. GOIs intentions are clear. They want the territory of J&K by terrorising its people. India has failed Kashmir in keeping its promises."

11.37 AM: The government has recommended the removal of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir, says Home Minister Amit Shah.

11.35 AM: "We have brought in four resolutions and bills on the Kashmir issue itself," says Amit Shah.

11.33 AM: Uproar in Rajya Sabha after resolution revoking Article 370 from J&K moved by Home Minister Amit Shah.

Uproar in Rajya Sabha after resolution revoking Article 370 from J&K moved by Home Minister Amit Shah.

11.25 AM: Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Rajya Sabha: "I am ready for all discussions by the leader of the Opposition, the entire opposition and the members of the ruling party over Kashmir issue. I am ready to answer all questions."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Rajya Sabha: "I am ready for all discussions by the leader of the Opposition, the entire opposition and the members of the ruling party over Kashmir issue. I am ready to answer all questions."

11.24 AM: Opposition MPs raise slogans against the government; chaos in the Rajya Sabha over Amit Shah's statement.

11.18 AM:Jammu & Kashmir Crisis Live Updates:Amit Shah proposes to revoke Article 370; ruckus in Rajya Sabha.

Resolution revoking Article 370 from J&K moved in Rajya Sabha.

11.17 AM: Ghulam Nabi Azad, Congress in Rajya Sabha: Entire valley is under curfew, political leaders including three former chief ministers are under house arrest. There is a war like situation in the state, so this should be discussed on priority

11.09 AM: Amit Shah stands up to speak in the Upper House. He will soon present J&K Reservation Bill in the Rajya Sabha.

11.04 AM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at Parliament. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has also reached the Parliament. Home minister Amit Shah will speak on the prevailing situation in J&K shortly.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at the Parliament.

10.49 AM: Army chief Bipin Rawat's visit to Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, has been called off amid turmoil in Kashmir, reported PTI. Army Chief of Staff Bipin Rawat was scheduled to participate in an event in Jaisalmer on Monday.

10.46 AM: Congress leaders Anand Sharma, Ghulam Nabi Azad and Ahmed Patel at the Parliament premises for the meeting of Congress MPs. Congress MPs have given notice for Adjournment motions in the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha to discuss the situation in Jammu & Kashmir.

Congress leaders Anand Sharma, Ghulam Nabi Azad and Ahmed Patel at the Parliament premises for the meeting of Congress MPs.

10.43 AM: Fast-paced developments in Kashmir over this weekend has put the troubled state on edge again. Massive troop deployment in the Valley on Saturday fanned speculation that the Centre is moving to repeal Article 35A, as promised in its election manifesto. The politicians in the state have taken to Twitter to encapsulate the current confusion in the state and flag off concerns of violence.

Read fully story here: 'No idea what's in store for state,' say Omar Abdullah

10.41 AM: DMK MP TR Baalu, RSP leader NK Premchandran and CPI(M) leader AM Arif give Adjournment Motion notices in the Lok Sabha over the Kashmir issue.

10.38 AM: Congress MPs have given notice for Adjournment motions in the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha to discuss the situation in Jammu & Kashmir.

Congress MPs have given notice for Adjournment motions in the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha to discuss the situation in Jammu & Kashmir.

10.31 AM: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will speak in the Rajya Sabha at 11 AM and in the Lok Sabha at 12 PM today.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrives at the Parliament. He will speak in Rajya Sabha at 11 am and in Lok Sabha at 12 pm today.

10.24 AM: Union Home Minister Amit Shah leaves from 7 Lok Kalyan Marg after the Union Cabinet meeting concludes. Shah will address both the houses regarding the prevailing security situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah leaves from 7 Lok Kalyan Marg after the Union Cabinet meeting concludes.

10.23 AM: Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs to also meet today

After the meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security, the country's highest decision making body, the Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs is also expected to hold a meeting today. The Cabinet normally meets on every Wednesday and the reasons for convening a meeting on Monday has not been disclosed by the government yet. Jammu and Kashmir has been on the edge following deployment of additional security forces in the state last week. Speculation has been rife that the Centre has plans to do away with Article 35A, which gives exclusive rights to the state's residents in government jobs and land. The administration of Jammu and Kashmir, which is under President's rule, has ordered curtailment of the annual Amarnath Yatra and asked pilgrims and tourists to leave the Kashmir Valley, citing terror threat. Outstation students, studying in the NIT in Srinagar, have also been asked to leave the campus and go home and not to return till further order. -- PTI

10.19 AM: Opposition parties in the Rajya Sabha hold meet at senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad's chamber in Parliament to discuss the Kashmir issue.

10.05 AM: High Alert in many states, including UP

The Centre has issued high alert in several states, including Uttar Pradesh, advising them to remain vigilant against any attempt to spread communal tension. Police forces in several states are also carrying out anti-riot drills.

9.58 AM: Some visuals of the security situation in Srinagar.

PDP's Rajya Sabha MPs Nazir Ahmad Laway and Mir Mohammad Fayaz don black bands before entering the Parliament, as a mark of protest against the situation in Kashmir.

9.57 AM: PDP Rajya Sabha MP Nazir Ahmad Laway gives Zero Hour notice in the House over Kashmir issue.

Security forces deployed in Srinagar in view of the imposition of section 144 CrPC from midnight 5th August.

9.56 AM: As decided by the Rajya Sabha Chairman, due to some urgent legislative business today, Zero Hour submissions will be taken up in the House today after the completions of Legislative Business listed for the day. -- ANI

9.53 AM: CCS meet starts at PM's residence

High-powered Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) meeting is underway at PM Narendra Modi's residence. Amit Shah, NSA Ajit Doval and others are present.

9.28 AM: Congress MPs Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma, Ambika Soni, and Bhubaneswar Kalita have given adjournment motion notice in Rajya Sabha, over Kashmir issue.

Congress MPs Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma, Ambika Soni, and Bhubaneswar Kalita have given Adjournment Motion notice in Rajya Sabha, over Kashmir issue.

9.14 AM: People's Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti recalls former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his first death anniversary. "Feeling his absence the most," said the former J&K CM. "Those who're celebrating the situation here are ignorant about the far reaching consequences of any unilateral action that'll taken by GOI," she said.

9.06 AM: Kashmir Solution has begun, says actor Anupam Kher.

Kher, who is a Kashmiri Pandit, supports the BJP's push for abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

Anupam Kher: "Kashmir Solution has begun."

9.03 AM: Security tightened in Srinagar; see visuals.

Security tightened in Srinagar in view of the imposition of section 144 CrPC from midnight 5th August.

Security tightened in Srinagar in view of the imposition of section 144 CrPC from midnight 5th August.

9.01 AM: Schools to reopen today in Ladakh

After summer vacations, classes to resume normally in schools, colleges and other educational institutions . Restrictions under Section 144 CrPC have not been imposed in the region.

Schools to reopen normally today in Ladakh region after summer vacations, classes to resume normally in colleges and other educational institutions too. Restrictions under Section 144 CrPC have not been imposed in the region.

8.48 AM: 'Govt determined to embark upon misadventure in J&K'

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram says he had warned of a misadventure in J&K. "It seems the government is determined to embark upon one."

P Chidambaram: "The house arrest of J&K leaders is a signal that the government will defy all democratic norms and principles to achieve its objects. I condemn the house arrests."

8.45 AM: What is going on in J&K, asks Congress leader Shashi Tharoor

"Why would leaders be arrested overnight while having done no wrong? If Kashmiris are our citizens &their leaders our partners, surely the mainstream ones must be kept on board while we act against terrorists & separatists? If we alienate them, who's left?" On reports of Omar Abdullah being placed under house arrest, he also said every Indian stood by a democratically elected leader.

Shashi Tharoor: "You are not alone @OmarAbdullah. Every Indian democrat will stand with the decent mainstream leaders in Kashmir as you face up to whatever the government has in store for our country. Parliament is still in session & our voices will not be stilled."

8.41 AM: "Violence will only play in to the hands of those who do not have the best interests of the state in mind," says Omar Ambdullah.

Omar Abdullah: "Violence will only play in to the hands of those who do not have the best interests of the state in mind. This wasn't the India J&K acceded to but I'm not quite ready to give up hope yet. Let calm heads prevail. God be with you all."

8.38 AM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP, in its 2019 election manifesto, had promised to abrogate Article 370 of the Constitution. "We reiterate our position since the time of the Jan Sangh to the abrogation of Article 370," read the BJP's 'Sankalp Patra' for Lok Sabha elections 2019.

What is Article 370?

Article 370 grants special status to Jammu and Kashmir and limits Parliament's power to make laws concerning the state. Interestingly, the Supreme Court, on April 3, had made it clear that Article 370 is not a temporary provision. A bench of Justices AK Goel and RF Nariman had reportedly said it was impossible to abrogate the Article since it has acquired permanent status through years of existence.

8.35 AM: Amid massive troop deployment in the valley, the speculation is rife that the Centre might repeal Article 35A which grants exclusive rights to J&K residents in government jobs and land.

But what is Section 35 A?

Incorporated in the Constitution by a 1954 Presidential order, Article 35A confers special rights and privileges upon the citizens of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) and prohibits people from outside the state from buying/purchasing any immovable property in the state. The article authorises the state's legislature to define "permanent residents" of J&K and provide them with notable benefits exclusive only to them.

Also read: Can Section 35-A be repealed? What will be the legal ramifications?

8.33 AM: Omar Abdullah urges people of Kargil, Ladakh and Jammu not to take law into their hands. "While I've been focused on Kashmir I must add a word for people in Kargil, Ladakh & Jammu. I've no idea what is in store for our state but it doesn't look good. I know many of you will be upset by what unfolds. Please don't take the law in to your own hands, please stay calm," he said.

8.31 AM: Classes at schools and colleges in several parts of Jammu and Kashmir are suspended for Monday and restrictions imposed in several districts as the Valley remained on edge with authorities stepping up security deployment.

8.15 AM: PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti says it is ironic that "elected representatives like us who fought for peace are under house arrest". She also added that the world was watching "as people & their voices are being muzzled in J&K". "The same Kashmir that chose a secular democratic India is facing oppression of unimaginable magnitude. Wake up India," she tweeted.

Mehbooba Mufti: "Hope those who accused us of rumour mongering realise that our fears weren't misplaced. Leaders under house arrest, broadband services suspended & section 144 enforced isn't normal by any standard."

8.00 AM: NC leader Omar Abdullah says he's been placed under house arrest from midnight tonight (August 5). "No way of knowing if this is true but if it is then I'll see all of you on the other side of whatever is in store. Allah save us," he tweets.

Omar Abdullah: "To the people of Kashmir, we don't know what is in store for us but I am a firm believer that what ever Almighty Allah has planned it is always for the better, we may not see it now but we must never doubt his ways. Good luck to everyone, stay safe & above all PLEASE STAY CALM."

