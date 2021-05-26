Koo raises $30 million in funding round led by Tiger Global

Home-grown microblogging site Koo has raised $30 million in series B funding round led by investment firm Tiger Global.

Existing investors Accel Partners, Kalaari Capital, 3one4 Capital, Blume Ventures and Dream Incubator also participated in the funding round, the company said in a release.

"IIFL and Mirae Assets are other new investors who have come on board the cap table with this round," it said.

The fresh funding will be utilised mainly to strengthen engineering, product and community efforts across all Indian languages at Koo.

