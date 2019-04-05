Business Today

Lok Sabha election 2019 LIVE: Congress President Rahul Gandhi to file nomination from Amethi on April 10
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

After filing nomination from Kerala's Wayanad, Rahul Gandhi will file his nomination from Amethi Lok Sabha seat on April 10 and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi will file her nomination from Rae Bareli on April 11. Elections in Amethi and Rae Bareli will be held in the 5th phase of poll on May 6, while the he process of filing of nomination will start on April 10 and will continue till April 18.

Earlier today Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his rally in Amroha, UP, on Friday, said some people "lose their sleep when India hits back at terrorists". The PM said "some people" did not like the fact that terrorists were being given a reply in their own language. Congress President Rahul Gandhi, addressing a gathering in Pune, said the party's "manifesto is not an expression of the Congress party, it is an expression from all the stakeholders of the country". The concept of NYAY has come from the people of India, he said.

8:00pm: Congress has fielded Manoj Kumar Yadav from Chatra Lok Sabha seat in Jharkhand. The party also released its list of candidates for Odisha. Congress has given tickets to Devyani Behra from Badasahi, Surendra Prasada Pramanik from Soro, Ananta Prasad Sethi from Simulia, and Digambar Das from Chandabali.

7:45pm: Omung Kumar, director of biopic 'PM Narendra Modi', has tweeted thatt the film will be released on April 11.

7:20pm: "Why should we have enmity with neighbouring countries? 2 yrs ago a military officer told me PM will build a story before election to get votes," said Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy.

7:05pm: "Rahul Gandhi, who comes from a family that lost two of its members to terrorism, says that terror is not an issue. If terrorism is not an issue, then why has Rahul Gandhi taken SPG protection," Foreign Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said.

6:40pm: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi targets PM Modi during a rally.

6:05pm: A delegation of Congress politicians, including Ahmed Patel, Jairam Ramesh, Randeep Singh Surjewala and Abhishek Manu Singhvi have reached Election Commission of India.

5:40pm: BJP has released the list of star campaigners in Gujarat for 2019 Lok Sabha elections and State Assembly by-election. Actor Vivek Oberoi, who plays PM Narendra Modi in his biopic, has also been included in the list along with other BJP bigwigs.

5:20pm: Addressing a public gathering in Assam's Morigaon, Amit Shah attacked the Congress party and asked Rahul Gandhi to give an account for 10 years of UPA governance.

5:10pm:"2019 ka chunaav Amethi ki azaadi ka chunnav hai. Azaad ho Amethi laapata saansad ke changul se," said Union Minister Smriti Irani at Vijay Sankalp OBC Sammelan in Amethi.

5:00pm:Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra hold a roadshow in Ghaziabad  in support of the party's candidate Dolly Sharma.

4:30pm: PM Modi said, "...helicopter ghotale ke dalaalon ne jin logon ko ghoos dene ki baat kahi hai usmein ek 'AP' hai, dusra 'FAM' hai. Issi chargesheet mein kaha gaya hai ki 'AP' ka matlab hai 'Ahmed Patel' aur 'FAM' ka matlab hai family."

4:20pm: Addressing a rally in Dehradun, PM Modi said, "40 varsh se latka hua One Rank One Pension ka mudda hum hal kar paaye. Varna jinki neeyat sirf vote batorne ki rahi ya note batorne ki rahi unhone toh isko latkaane aur bhatakane mein koi kasar nahi chhodi thi."

"Congress aur corruption mil karke corruption ke naye record karte rehte hain. Congress ke raj ki pehchaan hai ki usmein bhrashtachar accelerator par rehta hai aur vikas ventilator par rehta hai. Yahi Congress ki pehchaan hai," ANi quoted PM Modi as saying this.

4:10pm: Srikakulam police seized around Rs 1 crore cash, stuffed in bags, from an Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation bus at Jendala Dibba in Rajam today.

3.59pm:

4.00pm:

3.59pm: The BJP will release its manifesto on April 8. BJP President Amit Shah will release the party's manifesto for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. 

3.52pm: 

3.39pm: The Rajasthan government has issued a notification to declare holidays in respective Lok Sabha constituencies which will go to polls on April 29 and May 6 in the state. The holiday will be observed in 13 Lok Sabha constituencies of Tonk-Sawaimadhopur, Ajmer, Pali, Jodhpur, Barmer, Jalore, Udaipur, Banswara, Chittorgarh, Rajsamand, Bhilwara, Kota and Jhalawar-Baran on April 29. Similarly, the holiday will be observed on May 9 in the remaining 12 Lok Sabha constituencies of Sriganganagar, Bikaner, Churu, Jhunjhuju, Sikar, Jaipur rural, Jaipur, Alwar, Bharatpur, Karauli-Dholpur, Dausa and Nagaur, said Finance Department director Sharad Mehra. -- PTI

3:07pm: A delegation of Congress leaders will meet the Election Commission of India at 5:15pm today.

3:03pm: Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge alleged. that PM Modi is using ED, Income Tax department  and CBI to demoralise opposition and win elections. Kharge's statement came after Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy complained of harassment by I-T officials.

2.41pm: 

2.30pm: 

2.20pm:

2.14pm: The Election Commission has disqualified 493 losing candidates in 2017 Uttar Pradesh assembly polls from contesting elections for the next three years for failing to submit their poll-related expenditure accounts. The list includes six candidates from Muzaffarnagar district of the state. Chief Electoral Officer Ramesh Chand Rai said the disqualification comes after the failure of these candidates to submit their final returns on election expenditure in the previous Uttar Pradesh assembly polls. - PTI

2.10pm: Outgoing Lok Sabha Speaker and eight-time MP from Indore, Sumitra Mahajan, on Friday said she would not contest the ensuing General Elections and has freed her party from making its choice. Mahajan, who turns 76 next week, said there had been speculations whether the party will field someone who has crossed the 75-year age bar.

1.55pm:

1.50pm: Muslim League is a virus and the Congress party is infested with it, says UP CM Yogi Adityanath, reports ANI.

1.49pm:

1.31pm: "Our manifesto is not an expression of the Congress party, it is an expression from all the stakeholders of the country. The concept of NYAY has come from the people of India," says Congress President Rahul Gandhi in Pune.

1.34pm: 

1.30pm:

1.22pm: PM Narendra Modi in Amroha: "Replying to terrorists in their own language is not being liked by some people. When India hits back at the enemy,some people here start crying."

 

1.10pm: "I would like to thank the Government of UAE and people of UAE for honouring me with the Zayed medal. This is not an award given to Modi but to the Indian people," says PM Modi during a rally in Amroha, Uttar Pradesh.

1.09pm:

12.21pm:

12.20pm: The Supreme Court on Friday refused urgent listing of a plea seeking stay on the release of biopic on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said, "What biopic? We have not seen it. Perhaps we will watch it over the weekend, then you mention." The bench told the lawyer, who mentioned the plea for urgent listing, that it will come up in the regular course of hearing, reported PTI. The apex court had on Thursday agreed to hear on April 8 a Congress leader's plea which sought deferment of the biopic's release till the completion of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, alleging that it was designed to "manipulate, influence and impress viewers and voters".

12.13pm: Congress chief Rahul Gandhi has assets worth over 15.88 crore, according to the affidavit filed by him on Thursday while submitting his nomination papers for Wayanad Lok Sabha seat. In the 2014 elections, he had declared the value of his total assets as Rs 9.4 crore, reported PTI. The affidavit shows that Rahul Gandhi does not own a car and has a total liability of Rs 72 lakh as loans from various banks and other financial institutions.

12.00pm:

11.45am:

11.10am:

10.59am:

10.50am:

10.40am:

10.30am: Nepotism in Congress is a serious issue, says PM Modi.

 

10.10am:

9.55am: PM Modi on India-Pakistan relation: "From what I can understand from my talks with global leaders and from my own experiences, there's a big problem in Pakistan -- nobody knows who's running the country. Is it the elected government or the Pakistani Army or the ISI or those who flee the country? So this is a big problem as no one knows who should be approached?"

9.45am: Prime Minister Modi to ABP News: "Those who believe treason is a trend, should be charged with sedition."

9.40am: "The Congress has found a shortcut. Recently the party promised it will give unemployment allowance to youths in five states, including Punjab, Karnataka, MP, Chhatisgarh and Rajasthan. No party has promised that. They (Congress) promised in 2004 that they will give electricity to every household. The BJP did that after coming to power in 2014 and gave power to over 2.5 crore households, though there is more work to be done. They have now promised direct benefit transfer to farmers. Why didn't they promise it in 2004 or 2009?" asks PM Modi.

9.33am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during an interview with ABP Live, said he was disappointed with the Congress party's manifesto. "It would be better if the party had come up with better ideas than the BJP as it helps in democracy but they took a shortcut."

9.29am:

9.15am: 

9.00am: Nation first, party next, self last, says Advani: "Defense of democracy and democratic traditions, both within the Party and in the larger national setting,has been the proud hallmark of the BJP. Therefore BJP has always been in the forefront of demanding protection of independence, integrity, fairness and robustness of all our democratic institutions, including the media. Electoral reforms, with special focus on transparency in political and electoral funding, which is so essential for a corruption-free polity, has been another priority for our Party."

8.45am:

8.30am:

Arun Jaitley's analysis of Rahul Gandhi: 'Hasn't done any business but lives good life, goes on foreign holidays'

8.15am: PM Modi says proud to be a BJP Karyakarta and proud that "greats like LK Advani Ji have strengthened it".

8.00am: Rahul Gandhi says overwhelmed by the love and affection of the people of Wayanad in Kerala.

Edited by Manoj Sharma

