Arun Jaitley's analysis of Rahul Gandhi: 'Hasn't done any business but lives good life, goes on foreign holidays'

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley Wednesday tore into Congress President Rahul Gandhi and his family over their alleged deals with "fraudsters". Jaitley questioned the source of Rahul Gandhi's income at a press conference following a media report which claimed that the Gandhis had benefited from alleged deals with Jinesh Shah, accused in the infamous NSEL scam,and 2G scam accused Sanjay Chandra.

He also took to personal blog to allege, "An expose by media organisations revealed that the family owned a farm house in South Delhi which is now owned by the brother and sister of current generation of the family. Periodically tenancies are created in favour of persons many of whom needed help when UPA was in power."

"A capital creation programme was launched. Rentals are paid by obliging tenants in advance. It is unlikely that the tenants ever needed to live in Delhi because they have had no business operation in Delhi." Jaitley said in his blog.

He further added, "Not only did they pay large quantum of rentals as advance through make believe tenancies, they also apparently paid for a large number of employees who managed the estate. The amount collected from these tenants through advance rentals and subsequently, the tenancies enabled the creation of the capital."

Jaitley asserted, "Several crores of this capital thus created was invested with the real estate company under cloud and which, like the tenants, entered into a 'sweetheart deal' that from the moment the proposed buyer paid the advance towards the real estate to be purchased, one was paid back annually under an 'assured income programme'. He thus got back a large part of his investment and the real estate."

"Amongst the names of the tenants, the critical person is Jignesh Shah of FTIL and the real estate developer is M/s. Unitech builder through Sanjay Chandra. Who else would enter into such a 'sweetheart deals' except the 'fly-by-night' operators who needed State patronage?" the Finance Minister alleged.

Jaitley tweeted, "How to lead a comfortable life without having any apparent and declared source of income? The answer is as Rahul Gandhi did through his 'Sweetheart Deals' with Fly-by-Night Operators."

Jaitley reiterated in a press conference, "In the last few days, some media organisations have shown some story about Congress president. I've studied them personally and it is necessary to make the analysis public. This person [Rahul Gandhi] hasn't done any business in his life. But, has been leading a good life, taking foreign holidays, etc,"

"Indira Gandhi made a farmhouse and it cost Rs 9 lakh. Rajiv Gandhi got it later, after which the brother-sister [Rahul and Priyanka] got it. It has become a habit for this family to make capital-creation schemes. I challenge them to prove me wrong," he claimed.

Talking about Gandhi families collusion with scamster Shah, Jaitly highlighted, "A company called FTIL, whose owner is Jignesh Shah. He was in commodities exchange. He has taken money from investors and never returned. These investors would come and say this individual has two companies. One with assets and one from which he took money from investors. They asked government to merge companies."

The Union Minister further added, "In 2014, when those investors came to us, we merged the companies. Shah challenged in HC and it was ordered in government's favour. He's gone to Supreme Court now."

He also slammed Congress at the conference for strategising to criticise Modi government time and again and said, "In the last few years, they've [Congress] formed a political strategy to attack anyone who is doing their job honestly. From what I saw and read, there's a pattern that's clear and it's linked to public interest,"

