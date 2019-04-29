Lok Sabha Election 2019 Phase 4: How to vote, check polling booth details, vote without voter ID

Lok Sabha Election 2019: The long and winding process of electing the next government has reached its halfway mark. Phase 4 of the Lok Sabha Election 2019 is underway today, April 29. Whether you are a first-time voter or not, there are a few things you must keep in mind when you head to the polling booth. Keep in mind that you must check if your name is on the voter list, without which you will not be able to cast your vote.
If you are going to vote today, the following is the procedure that will be followed:
For voters wondering how to find your polling booth, here's how:
Additionally, if you do not have your voter ID but are still a registered voter, you can still go and vote by producing either of the following documents: PAN card, Aadhaar card, passport, driving license, service photo ID cards issued to central/state govt/PSUs/Public Limited Companies' employees, bank/post office passbooks with attested photograph, smart card issued by RGI under NPR, Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee (MNREGA) job card, health insurance smart card issued under the scheme of Ministry of Labour, official identity cards issued to MPs/MLAs/MLCs, or pension document with a photograph.
Do keep in mind that phones and cameras are not allowed inside the polling booths.
