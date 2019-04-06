Lok Sabha elections 2019: ECI reiterates Model Code of Conduct rules in advisory to parties

The Election Commission of India reiterated certain instructions under the Model Code of Conduct for political parties contesting in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The ECI released the reiterated advisory less than a week before the first phase of 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

In the six-point advisory, the Election Commission of India (ECI) clarified that candidates should desist from using photographs of defence personnel as part of their election campaign or propaganda. The commission also advised against any political propaganda involving the operations carried out by defence forces.

The ECI cautioned the candidates to make no appeal on basis of caste or communal feelings of the voters. No activity, which may aggravate existing differences, create mutual hatred, or cause tension between different castes, communities, religious or linguistic groups shall be attempted, the advisory further said.

The ECI advisory said that no aspect of the private life of leaders or workers of other parties should be criticised. The ECI advised the candidates to avoid criticism on the basis of unverified allegations or on distortions should be avoided. No place of worship or religious symbols should be used for election propaganda, the ECI further said.

"All the above instructions should be brought to the notice of candidates and all political functionaries of your political party for strict compliance during the elections," the ECI said in the advisory to political parties.

ALSO READ:Rahul Gandhi consults Delhi Congress leaders about alliance with AAP

ALSO READ:Demonetisation was for national interest; not for political gains: PM Modi