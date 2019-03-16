Lok Sabha elections 2019 LIVE updates: PM Modi asks supporters to take 'Main bhi Chowkidar' pledge

The Lok Sabha elections 2019 have been scheduled to start from April 11 and will go on till May 19. With little time left to woo voters, parties have increased their activities, with prominent leaders holding several rallies every day. From public rallies to workers' meetings, big leaders of the national as well as state parties are leaving no stone unturned to ensure victory in the polls. BusinessToday.In brings you all the latest updates related to the General Elections 2019 through our live blog.

12.30pm: JD(S) General Secretary Danish Ali has joined Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

12.12pm: The Congress Central Election Committee has announced the third list of candidates for the ensuing elections to the Lok Sabha.

Lucknow: JD(S) General Secretary Danish Ali, who until recently was involved in alliance negotiations with Congress and JD(S), joins Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). pic.twitter.com/tsvqqlofU6 â ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 16, 2019

12.03pm: Congress President Rahul Gandhi will address a political rally in Uttarakhand today.

The Congress Central Election Committee announces the third list of candidates for the ensuing elections to the Lok Sabha. pic.twitter.com/h65DyWmcZH â Congress (@INCIndia) March 15, 2019

12.01pm: Andhra Pradesh CM & TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu will launch a campaign for the state Assembly election today.

Congress President @RahulGandhi will be in Uttarakhand today to address the Vishal Parivartan Rally.



FB: https://t.co/nX8RdNUP9b



YT: https://t.co/g2POk7bvU1pic.twitter.com/BKyih08aMZ â Congress (@INCIndia) March 16, 2019

11.40am: With several TMC leaders making a beeline to the BJP ahead of the Lok Sabha elections and a growing dissatisfaction over selection of candidates, discontent seems to be brewing in Mamata Banerjee's party, reported PTI. BJP's Mukul Roy, once the number two in the Trinamool Congress, has started inducting "disgruntled" leaders from his former party, including elected representatives, into the saffron party's fold, the agency reported. Resentment in the TMC camp came to the fore after it announced its list of 42 candidates for the Lok Sabha polls. The party dropped 10 MPs and brought in 18 new faces.

11.14am:Prakash Chandra Behera, Congress MLA fromSalepur (Cuttack district of Odisha), has resigned from the primary membershipof Congress party.

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh CM & TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu leaves for Chitoor for Tirupati darshan. He will launch campaign for the state assembly election after the darshan. pic.twitter.com/1DACavZ2kj â ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2019

11.11am: PM Modi tweets a video, launching 'Mai Bhi Chowkidar' campaign & kick-starting BJP's campaign for Lok Sabha Elections 2019.

PM Modi tweets a video, launching 'Mai Bhi Chowkidar' campaign & kick-starting BJP's campaign for #LokSabhaElections2019. PM Modi will also interact with people from across the country on 31 March as part of the campaign. The polls will be held in 7 phases from 11 April-19 May. pic.twitter.com/a0Fwa4OAxn - ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2019

11.06am: DMK's ally MDMK has announced the candidature of former MP A Ganeshamurthi from the Erode constituency for the April 18 Lok Sabha elections in Tamil Nadu, reported PTI. Ganeshamurthi is a two-time MP, who had represented Palani in the 12th Lok Sabha (1998) and Erode during the 2009-14 period. "Ganeshamurthi is contesting from Erode as MDMK candidate, on behalf of the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance," MDMK founder Vaiko said in a statement.

10.58am: Hailing Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath's decision to almost double the OBC quota to 27 per cent, the state Congress has said it was a major step in the fight for social justice. The party has decided to felicitate Kamal Nath for the move. "The chief minister had indicated that he is going to take a decisive step in the interest of backward classes by inducting 27 per cent MLAs from this category into his cabinet," state Congress media department chairperson Shobha Ojha said, reported PTI.

10.30am: After entering an alliance with the BJP in Uttar Pradesh, Apna Dal will contest 2019 Lok Sabha elections from two constituencies of the state.

10.00am: Arun Jaitley says PM Modi & New India will together demolish the dynasties. "The real strength of democracy will be realised when myth of dynasties is finally buried and these parties are taken over by men of competence and merit. That will provide Indians with a choice," he says.

Odisha: Prakash Chandra Behera (file pic), Congress MLA from Salepur (Cuttack district), resigns from the primary membership of Congress party. He has sent his resignation to Congress President Rahul Gandhi. pic.twitter.com/ZyZojnpFkP â ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2019

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has said the alliance between the BJP and the Shiv Senais based on their commitment to a similar ideology. Fadnavis said this is "New India" which is filled with nationalism. This is not the "Old India" which could not take a firm stand on the issue of national security, he said, reported PTI. The BJP chief minister said the opposition cannot compete with the saffron allaince on the issue of development. "I feel the way BJP-Sena alliance has prepared itself, I am confident our alliance will cross the 42-seat mark this time (out of the total 48) in the state. The country's atmosphere is different now, on one side is development, but what is much more dear to BJP-Shiv Senaworkers is India and nationalism," he said.

8.30am: PM Modi on Friday said "no longer will dynastic politics act as a barrier to meritorious people joining the system & working for society".

2014 LS elections echoed realisations of aspirational India that it is only men of merit, competence & integrity matter & not the membership of a family. I am confident that this trend will continue in the 2019 elections. PM Modi & New India will together demolish the dynasties. â Arun Jaitley (@arunjaitley) March 15, 2019

Your Chowkidar is standing firm & serving the nation.



But, I am not alone.



Everyone who is fighting corruption, dirt, social evils is a Chowkidar.



Everyone working hard for the progress of India is a Chowkidar.



Today, every Indian is saying-#MainBhiChowkidar â Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 16, 2019

8.00am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi asks his supporters to take the 'main bhi chowkidar' (I too am a watchman) pledge.