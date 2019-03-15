Lok Sabha elections 2019 LIVE updates: Congress chief Rahul Gandhi to address rally in Odisha

The Lok Sabha elections 2019 have been scheduled to start from April 11 and will go on till May 19. With little time left to woo voters, parties have increased their political activities. From public rallies to workers' meetings, big leaders of the national as well as state parties are leaving no stone unturned to ensure victory in the polls. BusinessToday.In brings you all the latest updates related to the General Elections 2019 through our live blog.

12.06pm: The Supreme Court on Friday asked the Election Commission to respond to the DMK's plea seeking directions to the poll panel for holding by-elections in three vacant assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu, reported PTI. A bench comprising Justices S A Bobde and S A Nazeer asked the EC to file its response within two weeks. The DMK has questioned the poll panel's move to not hold by-elections in Tiruparankundram, Ottapidaram and Aravakurichi.

9.20am: After meeting SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav, Mayawati gave clear message to its cadre: "To be one, fight like a one and no backstabbing to other partners". The BSP-SP also chalked out plan to hold joint rallies.{blurb}

9.00am: The grand alliance in Bihar has ironed out all the differences over the seat sharing agreement with a formal announcement likely to take place on March 17 in Delhi.

8.30am: The ruling Telugu Desam Party in Andhra Pradesh has released its first list of 126 candidates for the April 11 Assembly election, amid unprecedented protests and rebellion in the party, reported PTI. Name of Chief Minister and TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu and his son Nara Lokesh figured in the list announced by Naidu himself at a late-night press conference. He called it "Mission 150 Plus", as the party aimed to win at least 150 out of the total 175 seats in the assembly. He said the first list of candidates for the Lok Sabha election, scheduled simultaneously, would be announced on Friday.

Andhra Pradesh CM & TDP leader, N Chandrababu Naidu in Amravati: Tomorrow I'll go to Chittoor for Tirupati darshan, after it, in the next few days, I'll go to all the other districts to have meeting with the party cadre. From March 20, we'll go in full swing campaign mode.(14/3) pic.twitter.com/n8l2HZcIxu - ANI (@ANI) March 14, 2019

8.20am: Trinamool Congress' four-time legislator Arjun Singh has joined the BJP, giving a boost to the party's prospects in the state ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, reported PTI. The TMC refused to give much importance to Singh's switch-over and challenged him to seek a re-election from his Assembly seat Bhatpara in North 24 Parganas district on a BJP ticket.

8.00am: Congress president Rahul Gandhi will address a public meeting at Bargarh district of Odisha on Friday. Rahul may talk about farmers' issues during the rally.