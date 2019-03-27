Business Today

Lok Sabha elections: PM Modi to kick off campaign from Jammu and Kashmir tomorrow

PM Narendra Modi will kick-off his political campaign for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections tomorrow. He will visit Jammu and Kashmir for his first political rally.

PM Narendra Modi will begin his campaign for 2019 Lok Sabha elections from tomorrow. He will hold his first event in Jammu and Kashmir, BJP leader Ram Madhav said.

Earlier today, PM Modi announced that India has successfully tested its Anti-Satellite (ASAT) missile under Mission Shakti. Following this, BJP and Congress have been blaming each other out of trying to usurp the credit for the project.

In a tweet today, Congress president Rahul Gandhi praised DRDO for successfully testing its A-SAT missile and mocked PM Modi in the same tweet. Congress leader Ahmed Patel said that the project to develop A-SAT missile began during the UPA regime.

Shortly after, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley held a press conference to denounce the claims made by Congress. He referred to media reports which claimed that the scientists were denied permission during the UPA regime to go ahead with the project.

ALSO READ:LIVE updates: India has shot down a low earth orbit satellite; now a space superpower, says PM Modi

Meanwhile, Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar has joined Congress ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha elections today.

For more details from India's political arena, follow BusinessToday.In LIVE blog:

08:55 pm: Telangana Rashtra Samithi(TRS) MP AP Jithender Reddy joins BJP.

08:41 pm: The Election Commission of India has said that the matter related to Prime Minister's address to the nation today afternoon has been brought to its notice. The ECI has directed a Committee of Officers to examine the matter immediately in the light of Model Code of Conduct.

07:40 pm: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi has said that she will definitely contest the 2019 Lok Sabha elections if the party asks her.

06:56 pm: Biju Janata Dal has released another list of nine candidates for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

06:30 pm: The CPI (Marxist) has written to the Election Commission of India over PM Modi's address to the nation on Mission Shakti ASAT missile programme. In its letter, the party has said that the Prime Minister's announcement is in violation of the model code of conduct imposed in view of the Lok Sabha election, as he is a candidate himself.

06:18 pm: BSP chief Mayawati has criticised Congress' minimum income guarantee scheme NYAY, calling it a bluff. She also took a dig at the BJP, saying that the ruling party does not have exclusive rights to polls bluffs and promises.

06:14 pm: The All India Trinamool Congress has launched its manifesto for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The party has promised an investigation in demonetisation and revival of the Planning Commission if the party comes back to power.

05:53 pm: The Bombay High Court will hear the plea againt the release of PM Narendra Modi's biopic on March 29.

05:50 pm: The Election Commission has issued orders to remove pictures of PM Narendra Modi from railway tickets.

04:55 pm: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has said that she will approach the Election Commission over the politicisation of ASAT test firing. She said that the success of the programme is to the credit of the scientists and its their prerogative to announce it.

04:49 pm: BJP president Amit Shah responded to Congress chief Rahul Gandhi over this 'World Theatre Day' remark targeting PM Narendra Modi.

04:45 pm: Congess party will increase the representation of OBCs and will more chances to people from the community to become MPs and MLAs, party chief Rahul Gandhi said during a national convention of AICC OBC wing.

04:42 pm: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has asked what was the need for PM Narendra Modi to take credit for Mission Shakti ASAT programme when model code of conduct is place before 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

04:36 pm: Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman raised questions on the news portal which Congress approached to publish its sting operation. Sitharaman said this was the same website which had telecasted Kapil Sibal's press conference on EVM live back in January.

Accusing the Congress of conspiring to defame BJP, the Defence Minister said that BJP is taking legal advice to take the individuals and institutions involved in such activities to court.

04:00 pm: PM Narendra Modi will kick off the political campaign for 2019 Lok Sabha elections from tomorrow. He will visit Jammu and Kashmir on the first day of his campaign.

03:30 pm: The Election Commission of India has issued a notice to the makers of PM Narendra Modi's biopic.

03:15 pm: BJP fields Giriraj Singh from Begusarai. Announcing the development, BJP president Amit Shah said that the party will solve all the issues he has reported.

02:58 pm: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley denounced claims by Congress that the A-SAT programme began under the UPA government. He said that the programme was initiated in 2014 after getting the approval of PM Narendra Modi.

02:58 pm: Congress president Rahul Gandhi congratulated the DRDO on the success of Mission Shakti and mocked PM Modi in the same tweet.

02:40 pm: Congress leader Ahmed Patel said that the A-SAT programme began during the UPA regime.

02:30 pm: Urmila Matondkar was inducted into Congress by party chief Rahul Gandhi.

