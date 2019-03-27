LIVE updates: India has shot down a low earth orbit satellite; now a space superpower, says PM Modi

The Prime Minister is scheduled to address the nation at 11:45am today. The Prime Minister said his address to the nation could be heard on radio, watched on television and social media. In a tweet, the PM said, "I would be addressing the nation at around 11:45 AM - 12.00 noon with an important message. Do watch the address on television, radio or social media.

Follow the BusinessToday.In LIVE blog for updates:

3:00pm: Simulation of the ASAT.

2:59pm: A deterrent of this sort should be known to all persons concerned, and there is no person better than the PM of a nation to declare such a deterrent, Jaitley said regarding criticism over PM Modi announcing successful testing of A-SAT missile in an address to the nation.

2:55pm: After making a mistake over Balakot and Pulwama, this is another chance for the opposition to stand in solidarity with the country and our scientists, Jaitley said.

2:52pm: Aurn Jaitley reiterated that India does not intend to target any country with this technology. This will help us maintain peace in the region, he further said.

2:50pm: The technology is completely indigenous, Arun Jaitley said.

2:48pm: The work on A-SAT missile had not begun under UPA government. Our scientists had the desire and the capability to develop anti-satellite missile since long, but they were not given clearance from the erstwhile Indian government, Jaitley said. All the work under this project has been done after 2014 after PM Modi gave permission, he further added.

FM Arun Jaitley on #MissionShakti: The process started in 2014 after the PM gave the permission, it's a huge achievement, not only we have become space power but we are now in big four. We should not forget that tomorrow's wars will not be the same as yesterday's wars.

2:44pm: Arun Jaitley is addressing a press conference after the testing of A-SAT missile, turning down claims by Congress leaders that the work on the technology began during the UPA's regime.

2:37pm: Congress had initiated the ASAT programme, which has reached fruition today, Congress leader Ahmed Patel said.

Ahmed Patel,Congress: The UPA government had initiated the #ASAT program which has reached fruition today. I congratulate our space scientists and the visionary leadership of Dr Manmohan Singh. #MissionShakti

2:30pm: President Ram Nath Kovind congratulated the team behind Mission Shakti over the successful testing of Anti-Satellite Missile, and called it a watershed moment in the history of India. Testing of the Anti-Satellite Missile demonstrates India's scientific prowess and commitment to harnessing space technology for the security and empowerment of our people, the President of India said in a tweet.

#MissionShakti represents a watershed moment for India. Testing of the Anti-Satellite Missile demonstrates India's scientific prowess and commitment to harnessing space technology for the security and empowerment of our people. My congratulations to all concerned #PresidentKovind

2:26pm: Congress president Rahul Gandhi congratulated DRDO on successfully testing the Anti-Satellite Missile in a tweet, and mocked PM Modi in the same post.

Well done DRDO, extremely proud of your work.



I would also like to wish the PM a very happy World Theatre Day.

2:10pm: Former DRDO Chief and NITI Aayog member Dr VK Saraswat on ASAT: If today you want to have the deterrence capability in case adversaries, that means nation across the world, want to militarise the space, India has the technological capability to match them.

2:00pm: Amit Shah thanks PM Modi for Mission Shakti.

It is a proud moment for all Indians. I congratulate all the scientists involved with #MissionShakti and thank Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi for ensuring that India continues to safeguard the interest of its people and secures them on all fronts.

1:55pm: Smriti Irani calls it a defining moment for the nation.

A defining moment for our Nation!#MissionShakti is a hallmark of our scientific aptitude & commitment to national security. Congratulations to PM @narendramodi ji, our scientists & citizens as India joins the power league of Nations having Anti-Satellite (ASAT) Missile.

1:53pm: Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan also joins in to congratulate ISRO and PMO.

Bahut Badhai @isro, Bahut Badhai @PMOIndia, Aaj Antariksh me Desh ne Ek Bahut Badi, Bemisaal Kaamyaabi Hasil Kii Hai. Desh kii Antariksh Karyakram Kii Safalta Hai, Sabkii Mehnat Hai Ye.

1:49pm: As per government sources, the satellite which was hit today was a micro satellite launched by the ISRO on January 24 this year, mentions a report in ANI.

1:45pm: Congress said: ISRO set up in 1958 under Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru was the first government agency to begin defence research and development. It has played a pivotal role in equipping our defence forces with the latest technological developments. In April 1975, the country waited with bated breath as ISRO launched its first satellite - Aryabhata - and thus began our journey into the final frontier.

1:40pm: Congress congratulated the DRDO scientists, government and ISRO for the success.

We congratulate @isro@DRDO_India & the Govt on the latest achievement for India. The Indian Space Programme established in 1962 by Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru & the Indian Space Research Organisation set up under Smt. Indira Gandhi has always made India proud through its achievements.

1:35pm: "We have mastered anti-satellite capability and we have today shown that we can hit satellites at long ranges with a few centimetres accuracy," said DRDO Chairman G Satheesh Reddy.

1:30pm: "It's another historic day for every Indian to be proud of. My heartiest congratulations to the scientists at DRDO for making us a part of the distinguished league of space powers," said Gautam Adani.

1:26pm: MEA on A-SAT: Test isn't directed against any country. India's space capabilities don't threaten any country nor are they directed against anyone. At the same time, government is committed to ensuring country's national security interests and is alert to threats from emerging technologies. The capability achieved through the anti-satellite missile test provides credible deterrence against threats to our growing space-based assets from long range missiles, and proliferation in the types and numbers of missiles.

1:23pm: Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Mission Shakti: It's a historic day, India has emerged as a big space power for which all the scientists and the Prime Minister, in particular, deserve full praise. I compliment the scientists and the Prime Minister.

1:21pm: Shivraj Singh Chouhan takes to Twitter to congratulate the DRDO scientists and PM Modi.

Under the able leadership of PM @narendramodi, team @DRDO_India has achieved a remarkable & historic feat. I am feeling proud that #MissionShakti has been successfully conducted making India, the only 4th nation with capability to destroy low orbit satellite using A-SAT missile.

1:18pm: "The UPA government had initiated the ASAT program which has reached fruition today. I congratulate our space scientists and the visionary leadership of Dr Manmohan Singh," said Congress MP Ahmed Patel.

1:15pm: The Defence Minister has also congratulated the DRDO scientists.

1:10pm: Vice President of India Venkaiah Naidu also congratulated the scientists.

Compliment our Scientists on their successful launch of anti-satellite missile. We, as a nation, are proud of our Scientists. #MissionShakti#ASAT

1:07pm: Akhilesh Yadav criticises the PM for diverting attention from unemployement and rural crisis.

Today @narendramodi got himself an hour of free TV & divert nation's attention away from issues on ground - #Unemployment#RuralCrisis & #WomensSecurity - by pointing at the sky. Congratulations @drdo_india & @isro - this success belongs to you. Thank you for making India safer.

1:05pm: "The successful execution of MissionShakti is a proud, powerful, historical moment for us. Under the visionary leadership of PM Modi ji, today we have become a formidable space power with proven Anti-Satellite Missile capability Many congrats DRDO and all Indians!," said Rajyavardhan Rathore.

1:04pm: Former DRDO Chief and NITI Aayog member Dr VK Saraswat, speaking about anti-satellite weapon A-SAT, "This is a fantastic capability to have and it gives us a deterrence in case our adversaries try to militarise the space or try to prevent us from using our existing space capabilities."

1:02pm: Suresh Prabhu congratulates DRDO scientists for this feat.

Massive Space Leap for India. Kudos to #DRDO scientists for this huge technological advancement. Arrival of #India as #Space Super Power... India only 4th Country after #US, #Russia and #China to acquire anti-satellite missile capability. #MissionShakti

1:00pm: "India's successful 'kill' with an ASAT weapon is significant," says author Brahma Chellaney.

Space wars are not just Hollywood fiction. The US, Russia and China continue to pursue anti-satellite (ASAT) weapons. Space is being turned into a battlefront, making counter-space capabilities critical. In this light, India's successful "kill" with an ASAT weapon is significant.

12:57pm: Former diplomat KC Singh asks if BJP is so desperate to change narrative from economic issues.

So nation put on tenterhooks by PM for this? Is BJP that desperate to change narrative from economic issues. India has had this capability. Q is should we be doing it at this stage. India has been in the lead to stop proliferation of arms race in outer space.

12:50pm: The technology to develop ASAT missile was available since 2012 but no sanction was given. Last test was by China, which invited worldwide condemnation.

12:48pm: "Congratulations to all the scientists for carrying out Mission Shakti successfully. India is moving fast towards becoming a world leader, and under PM Modi's leadership, it is on its way to not only become a 'super economic power', but also a 'super science power'," said Nitin Gadkari.

12:45pm: ASAT missile will give new strength to India's space programme. I assure international community that our capability won't be used against anyone but is purely India's defence initiative for its security. We're against arms raised in space. This test won't breach any international law or treaties: PM Modi.

12:43pm: MissionShakti is special for 2 reasons: (1) India is only the 4th country to acquire such a specialised & modern capability. (2) Entire effort is indigenous. India stands tall as a space power! It will make India stronger, even more secure and will further peace and harmony: PM Modi tweeted.

12:42pm: "MissionShakti was a highly complex one, conducted at extremely high speed with remarkable precision. It shows the remarkable dexterity of India's outstanding scientists and the success of our space programme," the PM tweeted.

12:41pm: "In the journey of every nation there are moments that bring utmost pride and have a historic impact on generations to come. One such moment is today. India has successfully tested the Anti-Satellite (ASAT) Missile. Congratulations to everyone on the success of MissionShakti," tweeted PM Modi.

12:40pm: "Till now, 3 countries of the world- America, Russia, & China had this achievement. India is the 4th country to have achieved this feat," says PM Modi.

12:38pm: After successfully completing the operation, India has become an elite space power. An anti-satellite weapon A-SAT, successfully targeted a live satellite on a low earth orbit, PM Modi said.

12:37pm: PM Modi: 'Mission Shakti' is an important step towards securing India's safety, economic growth and technological advancement.

12:35pm: Nitin Gadkari congratulates the Modi government for the feat.

12:33pm: Today's feat does not violate any international law or deal; a strong India is needed for the peace and security of this region: PM Modi.

12:30pm: Within 3 minutes, India destroyed a Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite 300 km away through an Anti-Satellite Missile; it needed very precise expertise of technology : PM Modi.

12:28pm: "Today, we have enough satellites that are contributing in various segments such as agriculture, disaster management, communication, weather, navigation etc," he says.

12:26pm: 'Mission Shakti' operation was a difficult target to achieve which was completed successfully within three minutes of launch: PM Modi

12:25pm: India has entered its name as an elite space power. An anti-satellite weapon A-SAT, successfully targeted a live satellite on a low earth orbit: PM Modi.

12:21pm: Address begins.

12:18pm: PM Narendra Modi's address to the nation to begin in approximately 8 minutes: ANI

12:15pm: The address comes a month after the Balakot strike.

12:11pm: The address is likely to be about the nation's security, sources told India Today.

12:09pm: The address has come after a high-level Cabinet Committee on Security meet on Wednesday morning in Delhi.

12:07pm: Omar Abdullah joins in on the speculation.

He's declaring the results of the Lok Sabha elections. #JustSaying

12:02pm: PM Modi has not started the address, even though he tweeted he would start by 12:00pm.

11:46am: The Prime Minister announced demonetisation in a similar surprise message. Social media is abuzz with discussions on what this message could be.

11:44am: The Prime Minister tweeted about the address.