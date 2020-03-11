Madhya Pradesh Political Crisis Live Updates: Jyotiraditya Scindia formally joins BJP

Jyotiraditya Scindia, who quit the Congress party on Tuesday, has finally joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) today. After months of speculations, Scindia parted ways with the grand old party following infighting over various issues with the Kamal Nath-led government. To add to the woes of the Congress party, Scindia will likely take around 22 MLAs with him, who also will join the saffron party. With one of the most important leaders of the Congress party coming to the BJP fold, the Shivraj Singh Chauhan-led party in Madhya Pradesh looks all set to form the government in the state.

3.010 PM: Scindia says he can say with confidence that the aim of public service is not being fulfilled by that party (Congress). "Besides this, the present condition of the party indicates that it is not what it used to be," he adds.

3.05 PM: Jyotiraditya Scindia: There have been 2 life changing events for me - one, the day I lost my father and the second, yesterday when I decided to choose a new path for my life...The Congress party is not anymore the party that it was earlier.

3.00 PM: Jyotiraditya Scindia has started speaking the press conference. Thanks BJP chief JP Nadda.

Delhi: #JyotiradityaMScindia joins BJP at party headquarters, in the presence of party president JP Nadda. pic.twitter.com/YiF3hMXJav â ANI (@ANI) March 11, 2020

2:50 PM: Lok Sabha repeals suspension of 7 Congress MPs.

2:40 PM: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot : Such a naked dance of power had never been seen earlier

Rajasthan CM: Everyone can see how democracy is being murdered. MLAs are coming to Jaipur, you can see what kind of horse-trading attempts are being made there (in MP). Aisa nanga naach kabhi nahi dekha gaya hai, jo satta mein baithe huye log kar rahe hain. We stand together. https://t.co/QzAAmXL4vF - ANI (@ANI) March 11, 2020

2:35 PM: Jyotiraditya Scindia arrives at BJP headquarters in New Delhi, will join party shortly

2.29 PM: 22 Cong MLAs went to Bengaluru to pressure leadership to nominate Scindia for RS, but no intention to quit party or join BJP, claims Digvijay.

2.27 PM: Scindia could have been Cong nominee to Rajya Sabha but "only Modi-Shah" can give Cabinet post to the "over-ambitious" leader, says Digvijay Singh.

2.26 PM: Senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh claims 13 out of 22 rebel MLAs in Madhya Pradesh have assured "they are not leaving Congress". "Jyotiraditya Scindia was offered deputy CM post in MP, but he wanted his nominee; Kamal Nath refused to accept a "chela"".

1.49 PM: The nameplate of Jyotiraditya Scindia was removed from the Congress office in Bhopal yesterday.

#WATCH Live from Delhi: Jyotiraditya Scindia joins Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), in presence of BJP President JP Nadda https://t.co/xBIMuF4CKZ â ANI (@ANI) March 11, 2020

1.31 PM: As many as 95 MLAs of the Congress-led government in MP will soon be taken to Jaipur. As per information, 22 Congress MLAs will likely join the BJP along with Jyotiraditya Scindia. To prove majority, the BJP needs to show the support of 104 MLAs.

12.47 PM: Jyotiraditya Scindia's induction into the BJP has been delayed by over 2 hours. He will now likely join the party around 2 PM instead of 12.30 PM.

12.22 PM: Confident that govt will survive: Nakul Nath

"MLAs who have gone to Karnataka will soon return to the Congress fold. I am very confident the government will survive," says Congress MP Nakul Nath.

12.10 PM: Crisis in MP: The Congress party has sought disqualification of six of its MLAs and ministers who have sent their resignation letters to the MP Governor. In total, 22 MLAs have resigned the Kamalnath cabinet.

12.08 PM: Sanjay Raut on MP crisis: "There is no rift in the MVA in Maharashtra. There is excellent coordination between Sharad Pawar, Sonia Gandhi and Uddhav Thackeray. If someone is dreaming, let them do so... there is no tax on dreams."

11.59 AM: Rahul Gandhi on MP crisis: "Hey @PMOIndia , while you were busy destabilising an elected Congress Govt, you may have missed noticing the 35% crash in global oil prices. Could you please pass on the benefit to Indians by slashing #petrol prices to under 60? per litre? Will help boost the stalled economy."

Madhya Pradesh: Nameplate of Jyotiraditya Scindia was removed from Congress office in Bhopal yesterday pic.twitter.com/z5rdSRw0HN â ANI (@ANI) March 11, 2020

11.47 AM: Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh arrives at Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath's residence in Bhopal.

11.45 AM: The Congress, meanwhile, is taking MLAs from Bhopal to Jaipur.

Hey @PMOIndia , while you were busy destabilising an elected Congress Govt, you may have missed noticing the 35% crash in global oil prices. Could you please pass on the benefit to Indians by slashing #petrol prices to under 60â¹ per litre? Will help boost the stalled economy. â Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 11, 2020

11.40 AM: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot: "Joining hands with BJP in a time of national crisis speaks volumes about a leaders self-indulgent political ambitions. Especially when the BJP ruining the economy, democratic institutions, social fabric and as well the Judiciary."

11.40 AM: "No question he was not at all sidelined. In fact, please ask any Congress leader from MP particularly from Gwalior Chambal division and you would come to know nothing moved in the area without his consent in the last 16 months. Sad. But I wish him well under Modi Shah Tutelage!" Says Congress leader Digvijaya Singh.

11.39 AM: In a desperate attempt to keep its house in order, Madhya Pradesh Congress has decided to shift its 92 MLAs to a hotel in Jaipur after Scindia left the party.

11.30 AM: Scindia will go from Delhi to Gwalior and reach Bhopal between March 12 and March 13. Scindia quit the grand old party yesterday after being a primary member for 18 years. He shared his resignation letter via his official Twitter account.

11.20 AM: Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Madhya Pradesh situation. "Decision taken by Jyotiraditya is unfortunate. In Maharashtra our coalition will last for five years," says Deshmukh.