Maharashtra govt cuts COVID test price by half; check out the revised rates

The Maharashtra government on March 31 slashed RT-PCR test rates by half. State Health Minister Rajesh Tope announced the reduction, halving the price to Rs 500 from Rs 1,000.

Charges for rapid antigen tests were also cut. If an individual undergoes an RT-PCR test at a COVID centre, isolation facility or quarantine centre, then a maximum charge of Rs 600 will be imposed.

If the test samples are taken at a person's home, the RT-PCR test would cost Rs 800. Meanwhile, the price of rapid-antigen tests has also been capped at Rs 150, Tope tweeted.

"There is ample availability of material required for these tests. Which is why the state government has decided to bring down the prices of these tests," Tope said.

After the outbreak of the pandemic last year, the charges for an RT-PCR test in the state were Rs 4,500, which were slashed from time-to-time by the state government to ease the burden on people.

"The new rates for RT-PCR test are fixed at Rs 500, Rs 600 and Rs 800. For giving samples at the collection centre, Rs 500 will be charged. For the same test at a Covid Care Centre or a quarantine centre, the charges will be Rs 600 and to collect the swab from home, the labs can charge Rs 800," Dr. Pradeep Vyas, principal secretary of the public health department, told PTI.

The cost of the anti-bodies test will be Rs 250, Rs 300 and Rs 400 for similar services respectively.

"No private lab can charge more than these prescribed rates," he added.

For another test- CLIA- for SARS-CoV-2 antibodies, the charges will be Rs 350, Rs 450 and Rs 550 respectively, while for rapid antigen test the amount will be Rs 150, Rs 200 and Rs 300 respectively, Dr. Vyas said.