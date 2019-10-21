Maharashtra, Haryana Assembly Election 2019: How to check polling booth details, vote without voter ID

Polling process has started in both Maharashtra and Haryana, with the BJP and its allies seeking to retain power in the two states on the back of the recent Lok Sabha polls victory. Besides Assembly polls, by-polls are also being held across 51 Assembly seats and two Lok Sabha constituencies in 18 states. In Maharashtra, where the 'Mahayuti' alliance of BJP, Shiv Sena and smaller parties is contesting against the 'Maha-agadhi' led by the Congress and the NCP; the state has total 8,98,39,600 voters. In Haryana, where there's a tight contest between the Congress and the BJP, a total of 18,390,525 voters will exercise their franchise this time. Whether you are a first-time voter or not, there are a few things you must keep in mind when you head to the polling booth. Before going for voting, you must check if your name is on the voter list, without which you will not be able to cast your vote.

Also read: Maharashtra, Haryana Elections Live Updates: Polling begins; PM urges people to vote in record numbers

Here's how to find your polling booth:

Go to electoralsearch.in and enter details like name, age, father or husband's name, gender, etc, and then submit

You can also search directly by simply entering the voter ID number

Alternatively, you can download the Voter Helpline App, which will help you find your polling booth

You can also call the voter helpline number at 1950 (enter your area STD code before the number).

You can also send an SMS to 1950 in the format - ECIPS*space*EPIC number for polling booth's location. Example- If voter's EPIC No is 12345678, SMS ECIPS 12345678 to 1950

If you do not have a voter ID but are still a registered voter, you can still go and vote by producing either of the following documents: PAN card, Aadhaar card, passport, driving license, service photo ID cards issued to central/state govt/PSUs/Public Limited Companies' employees, bank/post office passbooks with attested photograph, smart card issued by RGI under NPR, Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee (MNREGA) job card, health insurance smart card issued under the scheme of Ministry of Labour, official identity cards issued to MPs/MLAs/MLCs, or pension document with a photograph.

Edited by Manoj Sharma

Also read: Haryana Assembly election 2019: Election Date, Full Schedule, Results