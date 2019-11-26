Maharashtra crisis Live Updates: Floor test on Wednesday evening; no secret ballot, live telecast it, says SC

Maharashtra floor test news Live Updates: The Supreme Court (SC) Tuesday ordered a live telecast of the floor test in Maharashtra assembly for Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to prove his majority on Wednesday. The top court directed an open secret ballot and said that a Pro-tem speaker should be appointed to conduct the floor test which must be concluded before 5 pm on Wednesday.

The apex court also directed Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to ensure that all elected members of the house are sworn in on Wednesday itself. A bench comprising Justices N V Ramana, Ashok Bhushan and Sanjiv Khanna also said the entire proceedings has to be telecast live. Voting in the assembly shall not be on the basis of secret ballot, it said. The governor will also appoint a pro-tem speaker who will administer oath to the newly elected members.

10.40 am: Supreme Court orders live proceedings of floor test. No secret ballot, it says

10.30 am: Senior Congress MPs have started arriving at Congress office to hold discussions on future cours of action in Maharashtra

10.25 am: Sena-NCP urge SC restrain Devendra Fadnavis govt from taking major policy decisions

The Shive Sena and NCP in their plea before the Supreme Court have urged the top court to restrain the Devendra Fadnavis government from taking major policy decisions. Their petition has also sought a stay order on Maharashtra Anti-Corruption Bureau's decision to close cases in the irrigation scam.

10.15 am: Maharasthra Assembly secretary said on Tuesday that the NCP has stated that Jayant Patil is the legislative party leader.

10.00 am:Shiv Sena slams Maharatra Governor over swearing-in of Fadnavis

The Shiv Sena on Tuesday lashed out at the Maharashtra governor over the hush hush swearing-in ceremony of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, saying while one Bhagat Singh went to the gallows for freedom, the other one "hanged" democracy in the darkness of night. An editorial in Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana' wondered what would be Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's stand on the letter of support submitted by the Sena-NCP-Congress for staking claim to form government after the combine paraded "162 MLAs" at a hotel here. "When we had given a clear indication that the Sena- NCP-Congress alliance has 162 MLAs, what was the basis on which Governor Koshyari invited Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar for swearing-in as chief minister and deputy chief minister, respectively, last week?" the Sena asked. (PTI)

9.40 am: We have 162 MLAs, this is not Goa, says Sharad pawar at the show of Strength

The Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress paraded 162 MLAs on Monday night in a show of strength held at a luxury hotel in Mumbai. The MLAs at the event took an oath not to fall prey to any inducements by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). "Maharashtra is not Goa and it is time to teach them a lesson," NCP chief Sharad Pawar said.

"A misinformation is being spread that Ajit Pawar is the NCP's legislature party leader who would issue a whip to all (NCP) MLAs to vote for the BJP (in floor test). It is being said that whoever defies the whip would lose his membership of the House," he added.

9.40 am: Maharashtra crisis: Major political developments in Maharashtra on Monday

9.38 pm: Some opposition parties led by the Congress are likely to boycott the joint sitting of Parliament on Tuesday called to commemorate the Constitution Day and will hold a protest against the political developments in Maharashtra.

9.19 pm: A day before the Supreme Court rules on floor test for Maharashtra government led by Devendra Fadnavis whose swearing-in has been challenged by Shiv Sena- NCP-Congress combine, the three parties paraded 162 MLAs in a show of strength here.

9.00 pm: NCP chief Sharad Pawar told a gathering of MLAs that he would personally ensure that none of them loses membership for voting against the BJP during floor test in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly.

7.32 pm: Hitting out at the BJP-Ajit Pawar government in Maharashtra, the Congress alleged that the only decision it has taken in "public interest" was to close corruption cases and demanded Prime Minister Narendra Modi to come clean on the issue.

5.32 pm: The Shiv Sena, the NCP and the Congress will "parade" 162 MLAs in a five-star hotel in Mumbai on Monday evening as a proof of their combined strength in the 288-member Assembly, senior Sena leader Sanjay Raut said.

4.24 pm: Vehement protests by opposition members, especially those from the Congress, in the Lok Sabha over the political crisis in Maharashtra forced adjournment of the House proceedings for the day, with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi dubbing the developments in the state as "murder of democracy".

