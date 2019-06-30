Mann Ki Baat 2.0 Live: PM Modi says India stares at water crisis; urges people to start innovative campaigns to save it

Mann Ki Baat Live Updates: Days after the BJP-led NDA formed a new government at the Centre, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a comeback with his monthly programme 'Mann Ki Baat' on Sunday. The Prime Minister talks about social issues through this programme, which can be heard live on All India Radio, Doordarshan, and Narendra Modi mobile app. Sharing that he missed the 'Mann Ki Baat' programme ever since its broadcast was called off in February before the start of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, PM Modi said 'Mann Ki Baat' personified the new India spirit. He added that "when I had said in February that I will meet you again in a few months, people said I am over confident. However, I always had faith in the people of India."

11.55 AM: My 3 requests: "Appeal to all Indians, including eminent people from all walks of life to create awareness on water conservation. Share knowledge of traditional methods of water conservation. If you know about any individuals or NGOs working on water, do share about them," says the PM.

11.54 AM: There is no fixed way to conserve water, says the PM.

11.54 AM: It is my request to you all- please devote some time to reading. I urge you all to talk about the books you read, on the 'Narendra Modi Mobile App.' Let us have discussions on the good books we read and why we liked the books: PM

11.53 AM: Sometime back, someone presented me a collection of short stories of the great Premchand. I once again got an opportunity to revisit those stories. The human element and compassion stands out in his words: PM

11.52 AM: "India just completed the largest ever election. The scale of the election was immense. It tells us about the faith people have in our democracy," says Modi.

11.51 AM: Promoting yoga is no less than a social service, says the Prime Minister.

11.50 AM: PM Modi asks people to demonstrate water conservation through innovative campaigns.

11.48 AM: The 2019 Lok Sabha election was the biggest such exercise in the world.

11.47 AM: "We realise the importance of 'democratic rights' when they are taken away. During the Emergency, people realised that 'something' was snatched," says PM Modi.

1.30 AM: PM Modi on Mann Ki Baat: "This programme is like a mirror to the nation and society. It highlights that people of our country have no dearth of the inner strength and talent. What is required is to provide opportunities to showcase those talents. What 'Mann Ki Baat' also shows is that 130 crore countrymen want to associate themselves in the nation's development journey."

11.30 AM: Democracy is a part of our culture and ethos, says PM Modi.

11.24 AM: Talking about our democratic spirit, PM Narendra Modi remembers the greats who fought the Emergency.

11.24 AM: PM Modi says "when I had said in February that I will meet you again in a few months, people said I am over confident. However, I always had faith in the people of India."

11.20 AM: People, through their letters, always talk about the larger interest of our nation and society, says PM Modi.

11.18 AM: Mann Ki Baat is the strengths of 130 crore Indians, says PM Modi.

11.15 AM: "If people share their problems, they also share ways to overcome those problems be it lack of cleanliness or aspects like environmental degradation,", says PM.

11.11 AM: My silent discussion you (people of the country) is a kind of 'spiritual journey' for me.

11.03 AM: This Sunday has made me wait so much, says PM Modi.

11.00 AM: Mann Ki Baat begins.