'Miss my friend a lot': PM Modi remembers Arun Jaitley on first death anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembered former Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on the latter's first death anniversary. He said that he "missed his friend a lot". PM Modi also remembered the former Finance Minister for his "wit, intellect, legal acumen and warm personality."

Prime Minister Modi tweeted, "On this day, last year, we lost Shri Arun Jaitley ji. I miss my friend a lot. Arun ji diligently served India. His wit, intellect, legal acumen and warm personality were legendary." He also shared a video of his speech at the Former Union Minister's condolence meet in 2019.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in the UAE on the second leg of a three-nation visit when he got to know about Jaitley's demise.

Besides the Prime Minister, senior BJP leaders such as Union Home Minister Amit Shah, party president JP Nadda, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Union Minister of State for Sports Kiren Rijiju paid towering tributes to the ex-Finance Minister.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also paid his tributes to the late BJP leader. "Remembering Arun Jaitley ji, an outstanding politician, prolific orator and a great human being who had no parallels in Indian polity. He was multifaceted and a friend of friends, who will always be remembered for his towering legacy, transformative vision and devotion to nation," Shah wrote in a tweet.

Remembering Arun Jaitley ji, an outstanding politician, prolific orator and a great human being who had no parallels in Indian polity. He was multifaceted and a friend of friends, who will always be remembered for his towering legacy, transformative vision and devotion to nation.

BJP party president JP Nadda also paid his homage to Jaitley. "Salutes to ex-Finance Minister Shri Arun Jaitley, a brilliant leader, thinker, on his first death anniversary. The unending contribution of his public welfare policies and schemes in nation building will always be remembered."

Union Minister of Information Technology, Ravi Shankar Prasad also paid his respects to the BJP stalwart on his first death anniversary. Prasad tweeted, "Remembering Arun Jaitley on his first death anniversary. He will always be remembered for his exemplary leadership, intellect and eloquence."

Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri not only paid his condolences to the veteran BJP leader but also talked about when he and Jaitley met for the first time. The Civil Aviation Minister tweeted, "Remembering my friend and party leader Shri Arun Jaitley on his first death anniversary. It is difficult to come to terms with the fact that he is no longer with us. His absence, the void that he has left behind, is being felt by his family and friends."

In a reply to his own tweet, the Union Minister stated that he met Jaitley for the first time when they were in DU and studied at SRCC and Hindu colleges respectively.

I first met Arun when we were both students at DU, he at SRCC & I was in Hindu College.



We were both active in student politics & on the debating circuit.



It was clear to anyone who came in contact with him then that he stood out & was destined to go places.

