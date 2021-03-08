Ambani bomb scare: NIA to probe case of vehicle laden with explosives

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) will begin probe the case of the explosives-laden car found near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence last month. The anti-terrorist task force took over the case following orders from the union home ministry. Now, the NIA is in the process of re-registering the case.

On February 25, a Scorpio car with 20 gelatin sticks inside it was found near 'Antilia', the multi-story residence of Mukesh Ambani in south Mumbai. As per the police probe, the vehicle was stolen from Airoli-Mukund Bridge on February 18.

And, last week, the vehicle owner, Mansukh Hiran was found dead in a creek in Thane. Hiran's wife expressed suspicion that her husband may have been murdered.

Two days after the body of Hiren was found in a creek, the Maharashtra Anti-terrorism Squad (ATS) registered a case of murder against unidentified persons.

The ATS registered the FIR against unidentified persons on the order of the state home department under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including murder, the disappearance of evidence, and a criminal conspiracy, the official said.

Accordingly, all the documents related to the case were handed over to the ATS by Mumbai police in Thane district.

The body of Hiren was fished out from a creek in neighbouring Thane district on the morning of March 5, hours after he went "missing".

Hiran purportedly wrote a letter on March 2 to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and police commissioners of Thane and Mumbai, alleging that he was being harassed by the police and media since the vehicle was found outside Ambani's house.

He had also claimed that despite being a victim, he was treated like an accused.

Meanwhile, officials have said the autopsy report of Hiren reserved the opinion on the cause of his death and added that no visible external injuries were found on his body.

The viscera of Hiren was already sent for forensic analysis, they said.

