NHAI to provide free FASTags, security deposit; check how, where to get tags

The NHAI (National Highways Authority of India) is providing FASTags free of cost as the December 1 deadline approaches.

NHAI is also providing the security deposit for each account, to encourage vehicle owners to immediately switch to electronic toll payment.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has made FASTag mandatory from December 1. Non-FASTag users will be charged double the toll fee if they pass through FASTag-only lanes after December 1, 2019, as per the National Highway Fee (Determination of Rates and Collection) Rules, 2008.

Also, the inadequate amount in your tag will get your vehicle blacklisted at the toll plaza and again, you may end up paying double charges.

Bank-specific FASTags are provided by 22 banks such as AXIS Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, State Bank of India, at designated branches, toll plazas operated by the assigned banks and at common service centres.

Documents required to get FASTag for your vehicle

A copy of a vehicle's registration certificate

Two passport size photographs

KYC documents- ID and address proof, owner's driving license, PAN card, Voter ID, Passport or Aadhaar Card

FASTag can also be purchased online through E-commerce giants like Amazon and Paytm.

All FASTags come with unlimited validity. But, if the FASTag is unreadable due to any wear-tear, users can obtain a fresh FASTag from the issuer.

The loss of FASTag must be immediately reported to the issuer. Also, if a person owns more than one vehicle, then each vehicle must have a separate FASTag.

A refundable security deposit, depending on vehicle type, will be charged and will be refunded on the closure of FASTag account.

One-time charge of Rs 100 deducted is imposed for FASTag account activation. A convenience fee is charged for online recharges depending on the bank and payment method.

