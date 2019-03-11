Padma Awards 2019: President Ram Nath Kovind confers the awards; check full list of recipients

The President conferred the prestigious Padma Awards on forty-seven prominent personalities in New Delhi on Monday. Some of the recipients include Malayalam actor Mohanlal, renowned journalist Kuldip Nayar (posthumous), dancer and producer Prabhu Deva, popular singer Shankar Mahadevan. The awards function that was held at the Rashtrapati Bhawan was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, among others. The Padma Awards - one of the highest civilian awards of India - are conferred in three categories: The Padma Vibhushan, the Padma Bhushan and the Padma Shri.

As many as 112 "inspiring" personalities were selected for this year's Padma awards and their names were announced on the eve of Republic Day this year. The remaining awardees are likely to be conferred the honour at another function to be held on March 16, a Home Ministry official said.

Some of the recipients of the Padma Shri this year include former foreign secretary S Jaishankar, musician Shankar Mahadevan Narayan, physicians Sandeep Guleria and Ilias Ali, dancer, actor and producer Prabhu Deva and wrestler Bajrang Punia.

President Kovind presents Padma Shri to Dr Baldev Singh Dhillon for Science & Engineering. Vice Chancellor of Punjab Agricultural University, Dr Dhillon is a scientist and administrator who has provided leadership in developing technologies for sustainable agriculture pic.twitter.com/EbQQZfo1oS - President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) March 11, 2019

Akali Dal leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa, journalist Kuldip Nayar, actor Mohanlal, Bihar leader Hukumdev Narayan Yadav, former CEO of multinational techno giant Cisco systems John Chambers and former Deputy Speaker of Lok Sabha Karia Munda received the Padma Bhushan. Kuldip Nayar's wife received the award from President kovind.

This year's awardees are from across the country and across segments of the society. A record 50,000 nominations were received for the 2019 awards, which is 20 times more than the number in 2014. The nomination process was made online in 2016. Citizens were encouraged to participate in a very accessible and secure platform. An official said, "The technological intervention has made the nomination process accessible to the people at large and the emphasis of the government to confer Padma awards on unsung heroes, who are doing selfless service for the nation, have resulted into the above transformation. This is reflected in the awardees selected with an eclectic list, covering diverse fields."

Check the entire list of Padma Awards 2019 recipients:

Teejan Bai - Art-Vocals-Folk - Chhattisgarh

Ismail Omar Guelleh (Foreigner) - Public Affairs - Djibouti

Anilkumar Manibhai Naik - Trade & Industry-Infrastructure - Maharashtra

Balwant Moreshwar Purandare - Art-Acting-Theatre - Maharashtra

President Kovind presents Padma Shri to Smt Bhagirathi Devi for Public Affairs. A social worker and a MLA from Shikarpur (Bihar), she has been working for girls education and for uplift of underprivileged women pic.twitter.com/CLpWggKy7z - President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) March 11, 2019

PADMA BHUSHAN

John Chambers (Foreigner) - Trade & Industry-Technology - USA

Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa - Public Affairs - Punjab

Pravin Gordhan (Foreigner) - Public Affairs - South Africa

Mahashay Dharam Pal Gulati - Trade & Industry-Food Processing - Delhi

Darshan Lal Jain - Social Work - Haryana

Ashok Laxmanrao Kukade - Medicine-Affordable Healthcare - Maharashtra

Kariya Munda - Public Affairs - Jharkhand

Budhaditya Mukherjee - Art-Music-Sitar - West Bengal

Mohanlal Viswanathan Nair - Art-Acting-Film - Kerala

S Nambi Narayan - Science & Engineering-Space - Kerala

Kuldip Nayar (Posthumous) - Literature & Education (Journalism) - Delhi

Bachendri Pal - Sports (Mountaineering) - Uttarakhand

V K Shunglu - Civil Service - Delhi

Hukumdev Narayan Yadav - Public Affairs - Bihar

President Kovind presents Padma Shri to Shri Prabhu Deva for Art. A choreographer, film director, producer and actor, he has worked in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada films. In a career spanning 25 years, he has performed and designed a wide range of dancing styles pic.twitter.com/fb57dGJ7m1 - President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) March 11, 2019

PADMA SHRI

Rajeshwar Acharya - Art-Vocal-Hindustani - Uttar Pradesh

Bangaru Adigalar - Spiritualism - Tamil Nadu

Illias Ali - Medicine-Surgery - Assam

Manoj Bajpayee - Art-Acting-Films - Maharashtra

Uddhab Kumar Bharali - Science & Engineering-Grassroots Innovation - Assam

Omesh Kumar Bharti - Medicine (Rabies) - Himachal Pradesh

Pritam Bhartwan - Art-Vocals-Folk - Uttarakhand

Jyoti Bhatt - Art-Painting - Gujarat

Dilip Chakravarty - Archaeology - Delhi

Mammen Chandy - Medicine (Hematology) - West Bengal

Swapan Chaudhuri - Art-Music-Tabla - West Bengal

Kanwal Singh Chauhan - Agriculture - Haryana

Sunil Chhetri - Sports (Football) - Telangana

Dinyar Contractor - Art-Acting-Theatre - Maharashtra

Muktaben Pankajkumar Dagli - Social Work (Divyang Welfare) - Gujarat

Babulal Dahiya - Agriculture - Madhya Pradesh

Thanga Darlong - Art-Music-Flute - Tripura

Prabhu Deva - Art-Dance - Karnataka

Rajkumari Devi - Agriculture - Bihar

Bhagirathi Devi - Public Affairs - Bihar

Baldev Singh Dhillon - Science and Engineering (Agriculture) - Punjab

Harika Dronavalli - Sports (Chess) - Andhra Pradesh

Godawari Dutta - Art-Painting - Bihar

Gautam Gambhir - Sports (Cricket) - Delhi

Draupadi Ghimiray - Social Work (Divyang Welfare) - Sikkim

Rohini Godbole - Science and Engineering (Nuclear) - Karnataka

Sandeep Guleria - Medicine (Surgery) - Delhi

Pratap Singh Hardia - Medicine (Ophthmology) - Madhya Pradesh

Bulu Imam - Social Work (Culture) - Jharkhand

Friederike Irina (Foreigner) - Social Work (Animal Welfare) - Germany

Joravarsinh Jadav - Art (Dance Folk) - Gujarat

S Jaishankar - Civil Service - Delhi

Narsingh Dev Jamwal - Literature and Education - Jammu & Kashmir

Fayaz Ahmad Jan - Art-Craft (Papier Mache) - Jammu and Kashmir

K G Jayan - Art-Music-Bhakti - Kerala

Subhash Kak (Foreigner) - Science and Engineering-Technology - USA

Sharath Kamal - Sports (Table Tennis) - Tamil Nadu

Rajani Kant - Social Work - Uttar Pradesh

Sudam Kate - Medicine (Sickle Cell) - Maharashtra

Waman Kendre - Art-Acting-Theatre - Maharashtra

Kader Khan (Posthumous-Foreigner) - Art-Acting-Films - Canada

Abdul Gafur Khatri - Art-Painting - Gujarat

Ravindra Kolhe (Duo)* - Medicine (Affordable Healthcare) - Maharashtra

Smita Kolhe (Duo)* - Medicine (Affordable Healthcare) - Maharashtra

Bombayla Devi Laishram - Sports (Archery) - Manipur

Kailash Madbaiya - Literature and Education - Madhya Pradesh

Ramesh Babaji Maharaj - Social Work (Animal Welfare) - Uttar Pradesh

Vallabhbhai Vasrambhai Marvaniya - Agriculture - Gujarat

Gita Mehta (Foreigner) - Literature and Education - USA

Shadab Mohammad - Medicine (Dentistry) - Uttar Pradesh

K K Muhammed - Archaeology - Kerala

Shyama Prasad Mukherjee - Medicine (Affordable Healthcare) - Jharkhand

Daitari Naik - Social Work - Odisha

Shankar Mahadevan Narayan - Art-Vocals-Films - Maharashtra

Shantanu Narayen (Foreigner) - Trade and Industry (Technology) - USA

Nartaki Natraj - Art-Dance (Bharatnatyam) - Tamil Nadu

Tsering Norboo - Medicine-Surgery - Jammu & Kashmir

Anup Ranjan Pandey - Art-Music - Chhattisgarh

Jagdish Prasad Parikh - Agriculture - Rajasthan

Ganpatbhai Patel (Foreigner) - Literature and Education - USA

Bimal Patel - Architecture - Gujarat

Hukumchand Patidar - Agriculture - Rajasthan

Harvinder Singh Phoolka - Public Affairs - Punjab

Madurai Chinna Pillai - Social Work (Microfinance) - Tamil Nadu

Tao Porchon-Lynch (Foreigner) - Yoga - USA

Kamala Pujhari - Agriculture - Odisha

Bajrang Punia - Sports (Wrestling) - Haryana

Jagat Ram - Medicine (Ophthalmology) - Chandigarh

R V Ramani - Medicine (Ophthalmology) - Tamil Nadu

Devarapalli Prakash Rao - Social Work (Affordable Education)

Anup Sah - Art-Photography - Uttarakhand

Milena Salvini (Foreigner) - Art-Dance (Kathakali) - France

Nagindas Sanghavi - Literature & Education-Journalism - Maharashtra

Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry - Art-Lyrics - Telangana

Shabbir Sayyad - Social Work (Animal Welfare) - Maharashtra

Mahesh Sharma - Social Work (Tribal Welfare) - Madhya Pradesh

Mohammad Hanif Khan Shastri - Literature and Education - Delhi

Brijesh Kumar Shukla - Literature & Education - Uttar Pradesh

Narendra Singh - Animal Husbandry - Haryana

Prashanti Singh - Sports (Basketball) - Uttar Pradesh

Sultan Singh - Animal Husbandry - Haryana

Jyoti Kumar Sinha - Social Work (Affordable Education) - Bihar

Anandan Sivamani - Art-Music - Tamil Nadu

Sharada Srinivasan - Archaeology - Karnataka

Devendra Swarup (Posthumous) - Literature and Education-Journalism - Uttar Pradesh

Ajay Thakur - Sports-Kabaddi - Himachal Pradesh

Rajeev Tharanath - Art-Music-Sarod - Karnataka

Saalumarada Thimmakka - Social Work (Environment) - Karnataka

Jamuna Tudu - Social Work (Environment) - Jharkhand

Bharat Bhushan Tyagi - Agriculture - Uttar Pradesh

Ramaswami Venkataswami - Medicine (Surgery) - Tamil Nadu

Ram Saran Verma - Agriculture - Uttar Pradesh

Swami Vishudhananda - Spiritualism - Kerala

Hiralal Yadav - Art-Vocals-Folk - Uttar Pradesh

Venkateswara Rao Yadlapalli - Agriculture - Andhra Pradesh