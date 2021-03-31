PAN-Aadhaar linking deadline extended to June 30 due to COVID disruptions

The last date to link Permanent Account Number (PAN) with Aadhaar number has been extended till June 30, 2021. The decision was taken considering the disruption caused by COVID-19, said the Income Tax Department on Wednesday.

Originally, the deadline for linking PAN with Aadhaar was expiring on March 31, 2021, with the end of the current financial year. Failing to link the two would by the last date would render the PAN invalid.

Central Government extends the last date for linking of Aadhaar number with PAN from 31st March, 2021 to 30th June, 2021, in view of the difficulties arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic.(1/2)@nsitharamanoffc@Anurag_Office@FinMinIndia â Income Tax India (@IncomeTaxIndia) March 31, 2021

The I-T Department also announced that the last date for issue of notice under Section 148 of Income-tax Act,1961, passing of consequential order for direction issued by the Dispute Resolution Panel (DRP) and processing of equalisation levy statements have been extended to April 30, 2021.