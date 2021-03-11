Patiala under night curfew amid surge in COVID-19 cases

Punjab government on Thursday announced that it is imposing a night curfew in Patiala district from tomorrow, i.e. March 12, onwards. The night curfew is being imposed in view of the recent surge in COVID-19 cases. The restrictions will remain in effect between 11:00 pm and 5:00 am daily, till further orders.

The state government has also stated that essential services such as government offices, medical facilities are exempt from this night curfew and would continue to function as normal.

Earlier, the Punjab government had imposed night curfews in four other districts - Jalandhar, SBS Nagar, Hoshiarpur and Kapurthala. The night curfews, which start from today, had been imposed due to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases in these areas.

Punjab has reported 1,422 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. These pushed the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state to 1,92,040. Seventeen people succumbed to the virus on Wednesday, raising the state's death toll to 5,978, while 496 COVID-19 patients were discharged after recovering from the infection on Wednesday, according to Health Ministry. In Punjab, 1,76,660 people have recovered from the deadly virus thus far.

The number of active coronavirus cases in Punjab increased from 8,552 on March 10 to 9,402 on March 11. Among the active cases, 20 patients are on ventilator support and 176 are on oxygen support.

Meanwhile, Punjab Governor and UT Administrator VP Singh Badnore has expressed grave concern about the rising COVID-19 cases in the state. He has directed strict observance of COVID-19 appropriate behaviour in the state.

Badore has instructed police commissioners and officials to intensify checking for adherence to COVID-19 guidelines and imposing fine on those who are not following them, according to an official statement.

Also read: 'Thank you India, PM Modi': Canadians put up billboards after receiving COVID-19 vaccines

Also read: COVID-19 vaccination centres to operate 24x7 in Maharashtra

Also read: COVID-19 in India: 22,854 new cases in 24 hours; Maha continues to be worst-hit state