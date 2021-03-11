COVID-19 in India: 22,854 new cases in 24 hours; Maha continues to be worst-hit state

India reported the highest surge in daily COVID-19 cases in around two and half months at 22, 854 cases, taking India's total case count to 1,12,85,561.

Out of these, 1,09,38,146 people have been cured of the contagion, taking the COVID-19 recovery rate to 96.92%. The national death toll rose to 1,58,189, with 126 new deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the national fatality rate to 1.40%.

The total active cases stood at 1,89,226, taking the COVID-19 infection rate to 1.68%, according to the Union Health Ministry's COVID-19 dashboard.

A lion's share of India's COVID-19 cases is concentrated in states like Maharashtra, Kerala, Karnataka, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha. Maharashtra continues to remain the worst-hit state as it reported a total 22,52,057 cases so far.

Out of these, 20,99,207 people have been discharged whereas 52,610 people have succumbed to the contagion. India's richest state has 1,00,240 active COVID-19 cases.

States like Kerala (10,83,530), Karnataka (9,56,801), Andhra Pradesh (8,91,004), Tamil Nadu (8,56,917), West Bengal (5,77,267) and Odisha (3,37,929) have reported a spike in cases.

Around 2,56,85,011 COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered till March 11, 07:00 am. Out of these, 13,17,357 doses of the life-saving jab were administered in the last 24 hours. A total of 2,10,34,481 people received the first dose of the vaccine till March 11 and 10,30, 243 jabs were administered in the last 24 hours. A total of 46,50,530 people received the second dose of the jab, out of which 2,87,114 doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

According to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the cumulative number of samples tested for COVID-19 stood at 22,42,58,293 till March 10. Out of these, 7,78,416 samples were tested on March 10.

With PTI inputs

Also read: Covid-19 vaccination: HMD bags govt order for supply of 265 million auto disposable syringe

Also read: Vaccination phase 2: Govt renegotiates Covishield price at Rs 157.5 from Rs 210 earlier