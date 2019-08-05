PDP MP Mir Mohammad Fayaz tears Constitution after Amit Shah's proposal to revoke Article 370

After Home Minister Amit Shah's proposal to revoke Article 370 and bifurcate Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories, People's Democratic Party leader Mir Mohammad Fayaz tore apart the Constitution of India. Following the incident, he was directed to leave the Rajya Sabha. MM Fayaz also tore his kurta in protest.

PDP's RS MPs Nazir Ahmad Laway and MM Fayaz started protesting in Parliament premises after Amit Shah's address. The two MPs were asked to go out of the House.

Copy of the Indian Constitution torn in Rajya Sabha today by PDP MP Mir Mohammad Fayaz. Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu directed him to leave the House after this incident. pic.twitter.com/Mq1p9Nuovu - ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2019

Former CM Mehbooba Mufti who was put under house arrest before Monday's Rajya Sabha session took to Twitter to voice her disapproval. She said that today marks the darkest day in Indian democracy. "Decision of J&K leadership to reject 2 nation theory in 1947 & align with India has backfired. Unilateral decision of GOI to scrap Article 370 is illegal & unconstitutional which will make India an occupational force in J&K," she said.

She also said that this decision will only further alienate the Kashmiris and will have a catastrophic consequence on the subcontinent.

Omar Abdullah said that the decision is a total betrayal of the trust the people of Jammu and Kashmir had reposed in India when the state acceded to it in 1947. "The decisions will have far-reaching and dangerous consequences. This is an aggression against people of the State as had been warned by an all parties meeting in Srinagar yesterday," he said in a statement.

