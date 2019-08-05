Jammu & Kashmir issue: Modi govt takes historic decision to revoke Article 370; Valley remains tense

Home Minister Amit Shah moved a resolution at the Rajya Sabha on Monday to revoke Article 370. The minister said that all clauses of Article 370 will not be applicable on Jammu and Kashmir. Shah announced that Article 370 that gives special status to J&K will be revoked after the President's nod.

The Home Minister also said that Jammu and Kashmir will be bifurcated into two Union Territories - the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and the Union Territory of Ladakh. The Ladakh UT will not have a legislature.

Following his address, the Upper House witnessed massive uproar from the Opposition parties.

Even before the bill was introduced, Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad addressed the house and said that the state's lockdown must be addressed first. He said that three former chief ministers as well as leaders of other parties have been put under house arrest and that must be addressed first.

AITC leader Derek O'Brien also addressed the house and said that once the bill is introduced the Opposition parties must be given the chance and time to review the bill before it is passed.

Former CM Mehbooba Mufti tweeted, "Today marks the darkest day in Indian democracy. Decision of J&K leadership to reject 2 nation theory in 1947 & align with India has backfired. Unilateral decision of GOI to scrap Article 370 is illegal & unconstitutional which will make India an occupational force in J&K." She further added that this move will have catastrophic consequences for the subcontinent and that the government is terrorising the people of J&K.

What is Article 370

The article confers special powers on the state of Jammu and Kashmir. It also allows the state constituent Assembly to make its own Constitution making it an autonomous state power. It also states that in case the Centre plans to make amendments on its list of subjects, it will require the state government's agreement.

