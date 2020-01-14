Satya Nadella's CAA remarks: Meenakshi Lekhi pitches education for 'literates'

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella's remarks on the Citizenship Amendment Act has sparked a row, with the BJP saying his remarks are a perfect example of how "literate" people need to be educated on the citizenship law. Responding to a question by BuzzFeed on the CAA, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said what's happening in India was "sad" and "just bad". During an event in New York, the Microsoft CEO added he hoped for an India where an immigrant could aspire to found a prosperous start-up or lead an MNC.

The remarks spread like wildfire on social media, following which Microsoft India issued a statement, in which Nadella was quoted saying every country would and should define its borders, protect national security and set immigration policy accordingly. "And in democracies, that is something that the people and their governments will debate and define within those bounds," it said.

He said he was shaped by his Indian heritage, growing up in a multicultural India and his immigrant experience in the United States. "My hope is for an India where an immigrant can aspire to found a prosperous start-up or lead a multinational corporation benefitting Indian society and the economy at large," his statement said.

Taking to Twitter to respond to Nadella's comments to BuzzFeed, BJP leader Meenakshi Lekhi said: "How literate need to be educated! Perfect example."

She maintained that the precise reason for the CAA was to grant opportunities to persecuted minorities from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan. "How about granting these opportunities to Syrian Muslims instead of Yezidis in the USA?," she rued.

BJP's IT Cell chief Amit Malviya also said that BuzzFeed's "tripe" quoting Nadella had been busted by Microsoft's statement.

Ben Smith, Editor-in-Chief of Buzzfeed News had yesterday quoted Nadella on the CAA, saying, "I think what is happening is sad... it's just bad... I would love to see a Bangladeshi immigrant who comes to India and creates the next unicorn in India or becomes the next CEO of Infosys."

The Centre passed the act on December 11 and issued a gazette notification last week announcing that the CAA has come into effect from January 10. As per the legislation, non-Muslim citizens from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan who have faced religious persecution and moved to India before or on December 31, 2014, will be given citizenship.

