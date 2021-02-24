Petrol, diesel prices remain unchanged in metros; check out latest rates

Fuel prices remained unchanged across metro cities in India after witnessing continuous increase for 13 days. In Delhi, petrol costs Rs 90.93 per litre while you need to shell out Rs 81.32 for a litre of diesel after Tuesday's hike of 35 paise.

Mumbaikars need to shell out Rs 97.34 per litre for petrol whereas diesel continues to sell for Rs 88.44 per litre. Petrol is currently selling at Rs 91.12 per litre in Kolkata and Rs 92.90 per litre in Chennai respectively. One needs to shell out Rs 86.31 for a litre of petrol in Chennai whereas you need to pay Rs 84.20 for a litre of diesel in Kolkata.

Petrol crossed Rs 100 in Rajasthan's Ganganagar and Hanumangarh and Madhya Pradesh's Rewa and Nagarabandh. In Ganganagar, petrol reached a high of Rs 101.59 per litre whereas one needs to shell out Rs 100.93 for a litre of petrol in Hanumangarh.

Petrol rates crossed Rs 100 in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa and Nagarabandh as well. Petrol is selling for Rs 101.84 per litre in Nagarabandh and one needs to shell out Rs 101.01 for a litre of petrol in Rewa.

In India, petrol and diesel prices are revised by state-backed oil marketing companies (OMCs) like Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum. These prices are revised on the basis of international oil prices and taxes levied by states on petrol and diesel.

International oil prices slipped on Wednesday as deep freeze continued to hit US refiners. Brent crude fell by 38 cents to $64.99 per barrel. The fall in prices is being seen as a pause after a rally of over 26 per cent to 13 month highs in Brent and US WTI (West Texas Intermediate), Reuters reported.

