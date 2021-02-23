Fuel rates hiked for 13th time in Feb; petrol nears Rs 100 per litre in Mumbai

Petrol and diesel prices continue to wreak havoc on the common man's budget as fuel rates were hiked for the 13th time in February on Tuesday across the country.

In Delhi, petrol and diesel prices were hiked by 35 paise, respectively. Petrol is selling at Rs 90.93 per litre whereas one needs to pay Rs 81.32 for a litre of diesel in the national capital. In February, petrol prices have been hiked by Rs 4.64 per litre and diesel by Rs 4.66 so far.

Petrol is inching closer towards the Rs 100 mark in Mumbai. One needs to shell out Rs 97.34 for a litre of petrol, whereas diesel is selling at Rs 88.44 per litre in India's financial capital.

In Kolkata and Chennai, a litre of petrol costs Rs 92.90 per litre and Rs 91.12 per litre, respectively. A litre of diesel costs Rs 86.31 in Chennai, whereas you need to pay Rs 84.20 for a litre of diesel in Kolkata.

Petrol crosses Rs 100/litre in Rajasthan, MP

Petrol crossed Rs 100 in several places in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. In Madhya Pradesh, petrol crossed Rs 100 per litre in Nagarabandh (Rs 101.84 per litre); Balaghat (Rs 100.95 per litre); Satna (Rs 100.85 per litre); Chhindwara (Rs 100.66 per litre); Alirajpur (Rs 100.54 per litre); Burhanpur (Rs 100.52 per litre); Umaria (Rs 100.43 per litre); Barwani (Rs 100.27 per litre); Khargone (Rs 100.20 per litre); Shivpuri (Rs 100.15 per litre); and Chattarpur (Rs 100.07 per litre).

In Rajasthan's Ganganagar and Hanumangarh too, petrol has crossed Rs 100 per litre. You need to pay Rs 101.59 for a litre of petrol in Ganganagar, whereas a litre of petrol costs Rs 100.95 in Hanumangarh.

In India, fuel prices are determined on the basis of international oil prices and VAT levied on fuel across states. Oil prices rose to a more than 13-month high on slow output recovery in the US. Brent crude went up by 28 cents to $65.52 per barrel, whereas US crude oil has gone up by 14 cents to $61.84 per barrel, Reuters reported.

