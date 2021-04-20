PM Modi address to nation creates storm on Twitter; some relieved, others disappointed

Business Today
In his 20-minute-long address, the Prime Minister spoke at length about the current COVID-19 situation in the country. PM Modi stated that the nations need to focus on containment zones and to consider lockdowns as a last resort

April 20, 2021
PM Modi stated that the government is working hard to address the oxygen crisis in the country

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on Tuesday night. In his 20-minute-long address, the Prime Minister spoke at length about the current COVID-19 situation in the country. PM Modi stated that the nations need to focus on containment zones and to consider lockdowns as a last resort.

"We have to protect the nation from lockdown. I urge states to treat lockdown as the last resort. We need to focus on micro-containment," said PM Modi. He also stated that the government is working hard to address the oxygen crisis in the country. "We are trying to ensure that every patient gets oxygen," added the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister's speech has created a storm on Twitter. His speech has attracted varied reactions from Twitterati.

Some Netizens were relieved that PM Modi didn't announce a nationwide lockdown

Of course, not all were happy with the Prime Minister's address

