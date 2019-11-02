India-Myanmar-Thailand connectivity will boost development in Southeast Asian region, says PM Modi in Thailand

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday said that the India-Myanmar-Thailand connectivity will boost development in the entire Southeast Asian region. Addressing the Indian diaspora at 'Sawasdee PM Modi' event in Bangkok, Thailand, the prime minister said that his government wants to bring both nations closer by transforming India's northeast region into a gateway to Southeast Asia.

"Once the India-Myanmar-Thailand trilateral highway is opened, there will be seamless connectivity between both our countries. I am glad that all of you will have a chance to be part of this story," he said at the event held to interact with Indian diaspora.

"India and Thailand are connected through emotions," quoted PM Modi at the Nimibutr Stadium in Bangkok, who is on an official trip to Thailand to attend the 16th ASEAN-India summit on Sunday. "History has united us and has developed our relations," he added.

"India has taken a massive decision to free itself from separatism and terrorism," he articulated and added that "those who are visiting India after a gap of 6-7 years can see a visible improvement".

"Many thought that my government won't come to power again," Modi stated adding that such transformation in the nation is why the people of the country chose him to become their prime servant for the second time in the Lok Sabha polls earlier this year.

PM Modi released a commemorative coin marking the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev and a Thai translation of Tamil classic 'Tirukkural' at the event.

Several members of the Indian diaspora attended the programme. India Today reported that over 2.5 lakh NRIs attended the event organised by the Indian community in Thailand in close coordination with Indian Embassy to welcome PM Modi in Bangkok. The word 'Sawasdee' is used for greetings and goodbye in the Thai language.

