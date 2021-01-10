PM Modi most followed active politician after Donald Trump's Twitter ban

After Twitter permanently suspended the account of US President Donald Trump due to the recent riots at the US Capitol, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has become the most followed active politician on the microblogging social media platform.

Prime Minister Modi has 64.7 million followers as of now whereas Trump had 88.7 million followers before Twitter removed his account. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has a following of 24.2 million on Twitter whereas Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has 17.1 million followers on the social media app.

US President-elect Joe Biden has 23.4 million followers whereas the first Black-American woman US Vice-President elect Kamala Harris has 14.2 million followers on the Jack Dorsey-helmed social media platform.

Twitter removed Trump's account in the wake of the Capitol violence and said, "After close review of recent tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence."





In the context of horrific events this week, we made it clear on Wednesday that additional violations of the Twitter Rules would potentially result in this very course of action. https://t.co/NrANZJcAfo â Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) January 8, 2021

However, we made it clear going back years that these accounts are not above our rules and cannot use Twitter to incite violence. We will continue to be transparent around our policies and their enforcement. â Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) January 8, 2021

Trump tweeted on January 8, "The 75,000 great American patriots who voted for me, AMERICA FIRST and MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, will have a GIANT VOICE long into the future. They will not be disrespected or treated unfairly in any way, shape or form!!!" This was followed up by another controversial tweet by the POTUS.

The President had tweeted, "To all of those who have asked, I will not be going to the Inauguration on January 20th."

Twitter stated in its blog on the matter, "After assessing the language in these tweets against our glorification of violence policy, we have determined that these tweets are in violation of the glorification of violence policy and the user @realDonaldTrump should be immediately permanently suspended from the service."

