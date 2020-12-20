PM Modi pays tribute to Guru Tegh Bahadur, visits Gurudwara Rakabganj amid farmers' protests

Amid intense tensions between the Centre and farmers, especially from Punjab over the new farm bills, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made a surprise visit to Gurudwara Rakabganj in Delhi.

Modi paid his tributes to Guru Tegh Bahadur during his visit.

According to official sources, during Modi's visit, no police bandobast or traffic barriers were put in place to restrict the movement of the common people, News agency PTI reported.

Modi took to Twitter to inform people about his visit. He said, "This morning, I prayed at the historic Gurudwara Rakab Ganj Sahib, where the pious body of Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Ji was cremated. I felt extremely blessed. I, like millions around the world, am deeply inspired by the kindnesses of Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Ji."

Modi tweeted, "It is the special Kripa of the Guru Sahibs that we will mark the special occasion of the 400th Parkash Parv of Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Ji during our Government's tenure. Let us mark this blessed occasion in a historic way and celebrate the ideals of Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Ji."

Guru Tegh Bahadur's death anniversary was observed on Saturday. The mortal remains of Guru Tegh Bahadur, the ninth Sikh Guru, were consigned to flames at Gurdwara Rakabganj.

Today the farmers' protest has entered day 22. Farmers will observe 'Shradhanjali Diwas' across the country today to pay homage to the farmers who lost their lives during the ongoing agitation.

Also Read: Farmers to pay tribute to deceased protesters on December 20

Also Read: Indian farmers to step up protests, reject tweaks on new farm laws