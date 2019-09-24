PM Modi to hold bilateral meeting with Trump on Tuesday in UN headquarters
The Trump and Modi bilateral is set for 12:15 pm local time (9:45 pm IST) in the UN Headquarters
PTI New York Last Updated: September 24, 2019 | 11:01 IST
Both Trump and Modi addressed a mega Indian community event in Houston on September 22.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump will have a bilateral meeting here on Tuesday on the sidelines of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly, just two days after both the leaders addressed a mega Indian community event in Houston.
The Trump and Modi bilateral is set for 12:15 pm local time (9:45 pm IST) in the UN Headquarters, after Trump addresses the UN General Debate from the iconic General Assembly hall.
Indian officials here did not give details about the agenda of the meeting, saying one should wait for the meeting.