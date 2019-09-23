'Learning the art of the deal from you': PM Modi refers to Donald Trump's book in Howdy, Modi! speech

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his address at the Howdy, Modi! event in Houston, Texas on Sunday credited US President Donald Trump for teaching him a few things about the art of negotiation. President Trump had earlier referred to PM Modi as a tough negotiator. PM Modi thanked the leader and said that he himself was an expert in the "art of dealing".

"In the days to come, I will be speaking with President Trump. He often calls me a tough negotiator, but he himself knows the art of the deal and I am learning from him," Modi said. PM Modi's comment was a nod to Donald Trump's book Trump: The Art of the Deal, co-authored by the President and Tony Schwartz.

The book talks about Donald Trump's journey from his childhood in Jamaica Estates, Queens up to the establishment of his business empire. Trump: The Art of the Deal also follows his early work in Brooklyn before he went on to build The Trump Organisation. It further delves into his thoughts and principles behind various projects. The book mentions an 11-step formula to establish a successful business.

The event, Howdy, Modi! was attended by more than 50,000 American Indians at the NRG Stadium. Addressing the Indian diaspora, PM Modi spoke about a host of things. Both the leaders also spoke about investments in the countries. President Trump said India has never invested in the US as much as it is doing today. "I want to say it is reciprocal because we are doing the same thing in India," he added.

The Prime Minister also spoke about Kashmir and revocation of Article 370. "Article 370 had deprived people of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh of development. Terror and separatist elements were misusing the situation. Now people there have got equal rights," he said.

Lashing out at Pakistan, PM Modi said that they are the same people who could not govern their own country properly. "These are the same people who shield terrorism and nurture it. The whole world knows them very well," Modi said.

PM Modi further added that Trump was a household name even before he went on to hold the highest seat in the US. "His name is familiar to every person on the planet. His name comes up in almost every conversation in the world on global politics," he stated in his speech.

