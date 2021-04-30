PM Modi to meet cabinet ministers today; to review COVID-19, vaccination situation in India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a meeting with the council of ministers on Friday as coronavirus cases surge at an alarming rate in the country. The meeting is expected to be attended by some of the top government officials and Union ministers.

The meeting, to be held virtually on Friday morning, will be the first one of the council of ministers after the second wave of COVID-19 hit India. The ministers and officials are expected to discuss the issue of vaccination phase-3, under which all above the age of 18 are eligible for vaccination.

During the meeting, ministers could be asked to reach out to people to look into their issues. PM Modi has held several rounds of meetings with chief ministers and top government officials to deliberate on the COVID-19 situation in the past few days.

Since the second wave hit India, the prime minister has been holding meetings with pharma industry leaders, oxygen suppliers, heads of the three armed forces, and other dignitaries to discuss ways to tackle the COVID-19 situation in the country.

India is currently battling the second wave of coronavirus. As the healthcare system crumbles, people have taken to social media to seek help. The social media site is replete with posts of people seeking help organising hospital beds, medical oxygen, drugs and other facilities.

On Thursday, India recorded 3,79,257 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours. The health ministry's latest data suggests India recorded the highest deaths at 3,645 in the same period.

