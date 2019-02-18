PM Modi to visit Varanasi tomorrow, to announce projects worth Rs 2,900 crore

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit his Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday and is expected to announce several development projects worth Rs 2,900 crore. PM Modi will be inaugurating 31 projects which have already been completed.

"PM Modi will flag off the first ever diesel to electric converted locomotive at diesel locomotive works in Varanasi. He will also inspect the locomotive and visit the exhibition," according to a statement released by the Prime Minister's Office.

The PM will inaugurate a twin electric WAGC3 loco of 10,000 HP developed by Diesel Locomotive Works, manufactured under Modi government's ambitious 'Make in India' initiative. The converted locos are expected to result in less green house gas emissions and better efficient locomotives for the Indian Railways.

Prime Minister will pay obeisance at Ravidas temple on the occasion of Ravidas Jayanti tomorrow and will lay the foundation stone of Guru Ravidas birth place development.

Among others, PM will inaugurate the newly constructed Madan Mohan Malviya Cancer Centre of Banaras Hindu University, a 350-bed hospital built at a cost of Rs 500 crore. PM will also inaugurate another big cancer treatment facility Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital Lehartara, jointly set up by the Trusts, the Tata Memorial Centre and Banaras Hindu University.

With the inauguration of both cancer hospitals, Varanasi is set to become an important centre for quality treatment and care in cancer related ailments. The hospitals are likely to provide affordable cancer care to patients in UP, Jharkhand, Bihar, Uttarakhand and even neighbouring countries like Nepal.

Prime Minister Modi will dedicate first new Bhabhatron, an indigenous telecobalt machine for cancer treatment, to the nation. He will unveil the statue of Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya and murals of Varanasi Ghats in BHU.

Thereafter, at Aaure village in Varanasi, PM will inaugurate a number of development projects, aimed at boosting health and other sectors in Varanasi and nearby areas. He will distribute certificates to beneficiaries of various schemes. He will also distribute aid and assistive devices to Divyangans. PM will later address the gathering.

PM Modi will also inaugurate a number of development projects related to health and other sectors at Aaure village in Varanasi. He will later address the gathering before flying back to Delhi.

Edited by Chitranjan Kumar