PM Modi tweets about COVID-19; measures taken to mitigate coronavirus spread

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his latest tweet, talked about how people were highlighting the different aspects of the measures India is undertaking to combat COVID-19. He also said that people talking about India's efforts is "certainly boosting the morale of all those doctors, nurses, municipal workers, airport staff and all other remarkable people at the forefront of fighting COVID-19".

Modi had also tweeted earlier that this is a united and coordinated response from people cutting across barriers. In his tweet, the PM also stated that "this shows the strong spirit of our nation in such situations." The central government has in the meanwhile set up a new helpline number for COVID-19 related queries. The new helpline numbers are 1075 and 1800-112-545.

In an attempt to mitigate the spread of novel coronavirus, Delhi government has barred social gatherings of above 50 people such as sports gatherings including IPL matches, huge seminars, conferences, etc excluding weddings. Delhi government has also instructed DMs and SDMs to supervise the execution of all Delhi government orders vis-a-vis coronavirus pandemic. CM Kejriwal also said that all autos and taxis will be disinfected for free and hand sanitizers will be placed at maximum places, according to PTI.

It is not only airports where thermal screening is being undertaken to avoid the coronavirus outbreak. To avoid the lordships from getting infected with coronavirus, lawyers, litigants,and scribes will be thermal screened at the Supreme Court. In another tweet of his, Modi also states that in order to fight coronavirus, it is important to do "our best to ensure everyone is healthy and those showing symptoms get the proper care."

