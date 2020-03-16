Coronavirus outbreak LIVE updates: Cases rise to 110; another batch from Iran reaches India

The number of coronavirus cases in India has increased to 110. Uttarakhand reported its first case on Sunday. There were fresh cases in Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, the Union Health Ministry said. So far India has reported two deaths, one each in Delhi and Karnataka. Meanwhile, the fourth batch of evacuees from Iran has landed in India. External Minister S Jaishankar said that the fourth batch of 53 Indians, including 52 students and a teacher has arrived from Tehran and Shiraz. Meanwhile, the death toll has risen sharply in Italy, which is now the worst country to get affected by the coronavirus outbreak after China. Iran too is facing a grave risk after the COVID-19 claimed over 700 lives in the country with around 14,000 confirmed cases.

8.15 am: Coronavirus outbreak: Heightened fears as India remains vigilant

The COVID-19 outbreak is increasingly spreading faster across the world with Italy becoming the new breeding ground for the deadly virus in terms of confirmed cases and subsequent deaths. New cases in Iran too have sharply spiked. Spain is another worst affected country. India too has reported 110 confirmed cases of coronavirus and experts are expecting the number of positive cases to go up. Two deaths have already happened in the country.