PM Modi wishes 'Eid Mubarak', Kashmir remains tense

Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave his wishes on the occasion of Eid al-Adha and said that he hopes it furthers the spirit of peace and happiness in the society. "My best wishes on the occasion of Eid al-Adha. I hope it further the spirit of peace and happiness in our society. Eid Mubarak!" the leader tweeted to his followers.

His wishes come amid Kashmir tensions. According to reports, restrictions including that on travel had been temporarily eased on Friday and Saturday to allow shops to operate before the holy festival of Eid al-Adha, as mentioned in a report in Reuters. Restrictions were reinstated in parts of Srinagar on Sunday afternoon.

My best wishes on the occasion of Eid al-Adha. I hope it furthers the spirit of peace and happiness in our society. Eid Mubarak! - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 12, 2019

However, the Jammu and Kashmir administration said that banks ATMs and several markets will remain open today and citizens will be allowed to offer their prayers in nearby mosques. According to reports, Rajouri DM has confirmed that people will be allowed to come out from 10 am to 6 pm on Monday.

The J&K administration also said that there have been no reports of violence on Sunday but Section 144 have been reinstated in certain areas. "Everything is peaceful. The restriction has been eased and there has been a lot of improvement in public and transport movement," said Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar, Shahid Iqbal Choudhary.

The administration said that steps have been taken to ensure that there's adequate food and necessary items to help people celebrate Eid. They said that 300 special telephone booths have also been opened to help people communicate with their relatives.

However, things have not eased out in the valley. A security alert has been issued ahead of Independence Day celebrations.

Also read: Markets, school and colleges reopen in five Jammu and Kashmir districts

Also read: Article 370, Kashmir issue: Key quotes from PM Modi's address to the nation